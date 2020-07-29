First batch of 5 Rafale fighter jets land in Ambala Air base

Ambala: The five French Rafale fighter jets touched down at Ambala airbase in Haryana after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force.

The jets were given a customary water salute upon their arrival at the airbase, some 220-km from the India-Pakistan border. The formal induction ceremony of the aircraft would be held later. The aircraft would move out soon to another operational base for operational sorties.

The birds have landed safely in Ambala. The touch down of Rafale combat aircraft in India marks the beginning of a new era in our military history. These multi-role aircraft will revolutionise the capabilities of the Indian Air Force says Defence minister .

Related

comments