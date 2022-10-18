First 11 awardees of WISER programme to promote participation of women in international R&D and industry projects facilitated

New Delhi : The first 11 awardees of the Women Involvement in Science and Engineering Research (WISER) programme were felicitated in the presence of the German Ambassador to India & Bhutan and the Vice Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University today.

The ten (10) women researchers from India and one (1) from Germany holding regular/long-term research positions in academia, research institutions, or industry selected under the WISER-2022 programme will receive financial assistance to participate and collaborate in ongoing R&D & industry projects. They will not need to apply for fresh project grants in partnering countries.

The German Ambassador to India & Bhutan, H.E. Dr. Philipp Ackermann, appreciated the women researchers’ efforts in niche science & technology areas and said that their contribution would strengthen Indo-German collaborations in S&T.

“Initiation of a programme like WISER would motivate women researchers to excel and take up leadership positions in Science & Technology,” said Vice Chancellor of Jawarharlal Nehru University Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.

Adviser & Head, International Cooperation, DST & Co-Chair, IGSTC Governing Body Shri S.K. Varshney, said that it would help enhance parity for gender equality and strengthen excellence in Science & Technology.

The programme, with a three-year tenure period or till completion of the project, is open to all the areas of STEM and allows the researchers to work on international projects while continuing to stay in India. It will cover one visit per year for a short stay up to 1 month.

Women researchers are still underrepresented in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) for various reasons. The situation has improved to a certain extent over the last few years, but an imbalance remains, and IGSTC, a bilateral institution established by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, and the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), Government of Germany to promote Science and Technology collaboration, is trying to address the imbalance. IGSTC Women Involvement in Science and Engineering Research (WISER) intends to build scientific capacity, retain and promote women researchers in India/Germany by utilising complementary expertise in science, technology, innovation, and research partnerships.