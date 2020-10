Bhubaneswar: A massive fire with loud explosion ripped through a petrol pump station near Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. Massive fire breaks out at a petrol pump near Raj Bhavan, fire tenders rush the spot to douse the flame. Police Commissioner, DCP rush the spot. Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi says, “3 people injured; 6 fire tenders present at the spot.”

