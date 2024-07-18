Finolex Industries Limited Supports the Celebrated Rath Yatra Festival in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Finolex Industries Limited, a leading manufacturer of PVC pipes and fittings, proudly announced its continued support for the prestigious Rath Yatra festival in Puri, Odisha. With over 15 lakh devotees participating each year, the Rath Yatra is a cornerstone of Odisha’s cultural and religious heritage.

As part of its commitment to the festival, Finolex Industries provided various support items to pilgrims and volunteers, including caps and umbrellas. The company also created a unique PVC pipes and fittings Rath structure at Puri beach near the Swargadwar gate, which served as an attractive selfie spot for visitors and pilgrims attending the Rath Yatra.

Mr. Sumit Bhatia, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Finolex Industries, stated, “The Rath Yatra held immense cultural and spiritual significance for millions of devotees. At Finolex Industries, we were honored to contribute to this grand celebration and strengthened our connection with the people of Odisha. Our support for the Rath Yatra reflects our commitment to preserving and promoting India’s rich cultural heritage.”

Finolex Industries Limited’s involvement in the Rath Yatra went beyond branding and advertising. The company viewed this as an opportunity to engage with its channel partners, foster community relations, and participate in a festival that held deep meaning for the region. Finolex Industries remains committed to fostering strong community ties and supporting cultural events that resonates with its core values and mission.