Finolex adds RPVC conduits to its offering

Chennai: Finolex Cables, India’s leading electrical & communications cable manufacturer adds conduit and fittings to its repertoire. The conduits are manufactured at its state–of-the-art Goa plant from specially formulated µPVC to meet the most stringent India & International standards. These are made of high impact resistance materials which make them safe to use across varied environmental conditions.

The conduits are available in 19”-32” diameters in Light, Medium and Heavy stress specifications. Along with conduits Finolex also offers commonly used fittings like junction boxes, bends, inspection bends etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Chhabria, Executive Chairman, Finolex Cables Ltd. said, “We foresee the government’s ‘Power for All’ mission, higher infrastructure spends and growth in affordable housing projects will lead to an increase in overall market size.” He went on to add “Finolex brand equity, a high-quality product manufactured using the latest equipment along with a robust distribution network, we feel augurs well for Finolex receiving a positive response from the market.”

Finolex perceives the conduit business as an opportunity to start a business relationship with the Project Developer at the initial stage itself, after which, Wires, MCBs, Switches, Lighting will be required to complete the electrical requirement of a project/home.

Speaking on the new product launch, Amit Mathur, Head – Sales & Marketing, Finolex Cables Ltd. said “As pioneers in the wire and cable industry, we enjoy a strong relationship with customers, builders and channel partners built over the years. We currently have 1.5 lac retailers, who are frequently requesting us to expand our product portfolio. The conduit launch gives us an exciting new opportunity to strengthen the bond while increasing our wallet share.”

Finolex Cables has been steadily expanding into the Electrical segment with a product range that includes Electric Water Heaters, Fans, Switchgear, Switches and Lighting products. Its residential range of electrical switches, lights, fans and water heaters have been well-accepted, and are gaining traction in the market.

Finolex Cables remains focused on growing this consumer-focused range steadily and leverage their brand equity with the aim of becoming a complete electrical products company and a strong B2C player. The investments made by the company will be a source of competitive advantage, enabling them to capitalize on the unfolding opportunities and give the required scale and strength to their business.