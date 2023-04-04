Finland joins NATO, becomes 31st member of military alliance

Finland joined the NATO and become the 31st member of the military alliance on Tuesday. The Finland’s membership became official when its foreign minister handed over documents completing its accession process to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Brussels. The U.S. State Department is the repository of NATO texts concerning membership.

However, the Russia earlier said that it will be forced to take counter-measures to ensure it’s security. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the move to include Finland into NATO as an encroachment on Russia’s security. He alleged that the structure of NATO is hostile towards Russia.