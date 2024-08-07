Financial support for pregnant and lactating mothers through Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) is being implemented as per provision under Section 4 of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013 which provides for financial support for pregnant and lactating mothers.

Under, PMMVY maternity benefits of ₹5,000/- is provided directly to the Bank/Post Office account of the beneficiary in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode for first child. The eligible beneficiary receives the remaining cash incentive as per approved norms towards Maternity Benefit under Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) after institutional delivery so that on an average, a woman gets ₹6,000/-. Cash incentive of ₹6,000/- is also provided under PMMVY to eligible beneficiaries for second child subject to the second child being a girl to promote positive behavioural change towards girl child.

As per the information received from the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the State Government of Andhra Pradesh is implementing, in addition to PMMVY and JSY, a State Sponsored Maternity Benefit Scheme, namely, Dr. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) Vaidya Seva under which ₹5,000/- is given as sustenance allowance to all pregnant women who deliver in public and private empanelled facilities in the State.