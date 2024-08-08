Financial Support Extended to States for Tourism Development Under Key Schemes

Ministry of Tourism promotes tourism destinations of India both in domestic and global markets. Promotion is carried out through various initiatives including events and social media.

Ministry extends financial support to State Governments and Union Territories for promotion and development of tourism including coastal and urban areas under its schemes of Domestic Promotion & Publicity including Hospitality (DPPH), Swadesh Darshan, National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) and Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development Schemes.

The details of projects sanctioned under DPPH, Swadesh Darshan, PRASHAD, Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development Schemes in the country including the State of Punjab is at ANNEXURE.

This information was given by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

ANNEXURE

List of fairs/festivals & tourism related events supported under Domestic Promotion & Publicity including Hospitality (DPPH) Scheme:

(Rs. in Lakh)

Name of state Year Name of Fairs & Festivals Amount sanctioned Amount released Andhra Pradesh 2014-15 Flamingo Festival at Nellore District 10.00 10.00 Lepakshi Festival at Ananthapur district 10.00 10.00 Kakinada Beach Festival at East Godavari district 10.00 10.00 2016-17 Tourism events on the occasion of Krishna Pushkarma at Amravathi, Vijayawada, Srisailam of Andhra Pradesh 25.00 25.00 Assam 2016-17 (i) Rass Mahotsav, Majuli (ii) Bodo National Festival (iii) .Rongali Festival 35.00 35.00 2018-19 International Buddhist conference 25.00 25.00 Rongali festival 25.00 25.00 2021-22 Bhogali Festival 25.00 25.00 Rongoli festivals 25.00 25.00 Arunachal Pradesh 2014-15 Nyokum Festival 14.00 14.00 2015-16 (i) Kameng River Eco-Tourism Festival (ii) Menchuka Adventure Festival and (iii) Orange Festival Dambuk 30.00 30.00 2017-18 (i) Tawang Festival(ii)Menchuka Adventure Festival (iii) Orange Festival Dambuk 40.00 40.00 2018-19 Basar Confluence 3.0 Festival 20.00 20.00 2019-20 River Tribe’s Angling Festival 25.00 25.00 Butterfly Meet at MIAO 25.00 25.00 2020-21 Pedal to Pakke 25.00 25.00 2021-22 Easterly Essence Ledum Festival 25.00 25.00 Orange Festival of Music and Adventure 25.00 25.00 2022-23 Si Donyi Festival 25.00 25.00 Orange Festival 25.00 25.00 Bihar 2019-20 Sonepur Fair 25.00 25.00 Rajgir Mahotsav 25.00 25.00 Chandigarh 2016-17 World Tourism Day 4.00 4.00 Chandigarh Carnival 13.00 13.00 Rose Festival 13.00 13.00 2017-18 World Tourism Day 10.00 10.00 Chandigarh Carnival 10.00 10.00 Rose Festival 10.00 10.00 2018-19 World Tourism Day 10.00 10.00 Chandigarh Carnival 10.00 10.00 Rose Festival 10.00 10.00 2019-20 World Tourism Day 10.00 10.00 Chandigarh Carnival 10.00 10.00 Rose Festival 10.00 10.00 2021-22 Chandigarh Carnival Festival and 10.00 10.00 New Year Extravaganza 10.0 10.0 50th Chandigarh Rose Festival 10.00 10.00 2022-23 Chandigarh Carnival 15.00 15.00 Rose Festival 15.00 15.00 Chhattisgarh 2014-15 CFA for Fair and Festivals 50.00 50.00 2018-19 Bastar Dushehra Lokostav 10.00 10.00 Rajim Kumbh Mahotsav 10.00 10.00 Bhoramdeo Festival 5.00 5.00 2019-20 National Tribal Festival 20.00 20.00 Goa 2020-21 Carnival Festival 25.00 25.00 Shigmo Festival 25.00 25.00 2021-22 Carnival Festival 25.00 25.00 Shigmo Festival 25.00 25.00 2022-23 Carnival Festival 25.00 25.00 Shigmo Festival 25.00 25.00 Haryana 2014-15 29th Surajkund Craft Mela 30.00 30.00 2015-16 30th Surajkund Crafts Mela 30.00 30.00 Annual Kapal Mochan Fair, Gita Jayanti Utsav and Pinjore Heritage Festival 34.50 34.50 2016-17 31st Surajkund International Craft Mela 30.00 30.00 2017-18 32nd Surajkund International Crafts Mela 30.00 30.00 Pinjore Festival 25.00 25.00 2018-19 Surajkund International Crafts Mela 30.00 30.00 2019-20 Mango Mela 25.00 25.00 Heritage festival 25.00 25.00 Surajkund International Crafts Mela 30.00 30.00 2021-22 Surajkund International Crafts Mela 30.00 30.00 2022-23 Surajkund International Crafts Mela 30.00 30.00 Himachal Pradesh 2017-18 International Kullu Dussehra Festival 25.00 25.00 2018-19 International Shivratri Festival 25.00 25.00 2019-20 International Kullu Dussehra Festival 25.00 25.00 Shivratri Festival 25.00 25.00 2021-22 International Shivratri festival 25.00 25.00 2022-23 International Shivratri festival 25.00 25.00 International Kullu Dussehra Festival 25.00 25.00 Jharkhand 2017-18 Itkhori Festival 25.00 25.00 2019-20 Bhairavnath Mahotsav 25.00 25.00 Sharad Mahotsav, Nehtrahat 25.00 25.00 Karnataka 2019-20 Hampi Utsav 25.00 25.00 Kerala 2015-16 All India Craft Festival “Sargolsav 12.50 12.50 2016-17 64th Nehru Trophy Boat Race 25.00 25.00 President’s Trophy Boat Race, Kollam 25.00 25.00 2017-18 Home stay and Rural Tourism Travel Meet, Ernakulam;, President Trophy Boat Race 35.00 35.00 2018-19 66th Nehru Trophy Boat Race 25.00 25.00 Sargalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival 25.00 25.00 2019-20 Home Stay and Rural Tourism Travel Meet by Kerala Home Stay and Tourism Society 10.00 10.00 67th Nehru Trophy Boat Race 25.00 25.00 9th Sargalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival 15.00 15.00 2022-23 Sargalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival 25.00 25.00 Leh & Ladakh 2019-20 Losar festival 15.00 15.00 Madhya Pradesh 2014-15 Fairs, Festivals and events 33.00 33.00 2015-16 Fairs and festivals 19.00 19.00 2016-17 Pachmarhi Utsav, Pachmarhi and Jal Mahotsav, Hanuwantiya 22.00 22.00 World Tourism Day Celebration (ii) Sharad Utsav, Bhedaghat (Jabalpur) and (iii) Mandu Utsav 20.00 20.00 2017-18 (ii) Jal Mahotsav, Hanuwantia (iii) Khajuraho Dance Festival 50.00 50.00 2018-19 Pachmarhi Utsav & Jal Mahotsav 35.00 35.00 Khajuraho Dance Festival 15.00 15.00 2019-20 Pachmarhi Utsav, Pachmarhi 10.00 10.00 Jal Mahotsav, Hanuwantia 15.00 15.00 Khajuraho Dance Festival 25.00 25.00 2020-21 Baiga Olympics 20.00 20.00 2021-22 Pachmarhi Utsav, Pachmarhi 10.00 10.00 Jal Mahotsav, Hanuwantia 25.00 25.00 Khajuraho Dance Festival 15.00 15.00 2022-23 Jal Mahotsav, Hanuwantia 25.00 25.00 Khajuraho Dance Festival 15.00 15.00 Manipur 2014-15 Manipuri Festival and Youth, Adventure& Water sports festival 50.00 50.00 2015-16 Manipur Sangai Festival and Youth, Adventure and Water Sports Festival Manipur 2015 50.00 50.00 2016-17 Manipur Sangai Festival, and Youth Adventure and Water Adventure sports festival 50.00 50.00 2017-18 Manipur Sangai Festival and “Youth Adventure & Water Sports Festival 50.00 50.00 2019-20 Sangai Festival 25.00 25.00 Youth Adventure & Water Sports festival 25.00 25.00 Meghalaya 2016-17 Wangala Dance Festival and Nongkrem Dance Festival 42.22 42.22 2017-18 Wangala Dance Festival, Nongkrem Dance Festival and Lasubon Festival 50.00 50.00 2018-19 Wangala Dance Festival and Nongkrem Dance Festival 50.00 50.00 2019-20 Wangala Dance 25.00 25.00 Nongkrem Dance Festival 25.00 25.00 2021-22 Wangala Dance 25.00 25.00 Nongkrem Dance Festival 25.00 25.00 2022-23 Wangala Dance 25.00 25.00 Nongkrem Dance Festival 25.00 25.00 2023-24 Nongkrem Dance Festival 25.00 25.00 Mizoram 2014-15 Anthurium Festival, 25.00 25.00 ThalfavangKut festival 25.00 25.00 2015-16 Anthurium Festival 25.00 25.00 ThalfavangKut Festival 25.00 25.00 2017-18 Winter Festival 25.00 25.00 Chapchar Kut 25.00 25.00 2018-19 Chapchar Kut Festival 25.00 25.00 2019-20 Anthurium Festival 25.00 25.00 Winter Festival 25.00 25.00 2020-21 Anthurium Festival 25.00 25.00 Winter Festival 25.00 25.00 2021-22 Anthurium Festival 25.00 25.00 Winter Festival 25.00 25.00 2022-23 Anthurium Festival 25.00 25.00 Winter Festival 25.00 25.00 Nagaland 2014-15 Hornbil Festival, 2014 25.00 25.00 2015-16 0 0 0 2016-17 Hornbill Festival 25.00 25.00 2017-18 Sekrenyi Festival, Hornbill Festival, Rengma’sNgadah Festival 50.00 50.00 2019-20 Hornbill Festival 25.00 25.00 Thuwu-Ni Festival 10.00 10.00 Sukhrunye Festival 15.00 15.00 2021-22 Hornbill Festival 20.00 20.00 The Angami’s Sekrenyi Festival 10.00 10.00 2022-23 Ahuna Festival 5.00 5.00 Runa Festival 5.00 5.00 Sekrenyi Festival 5.00 5.00 Autumn Festival at Nagaland House Kolkata 5.00 5.00 Autumn Festival at Nagaland House New Delhi 5.00 5.00 Hornbill Festival 25.00 25.00 2023-24 Autumn Festival at Nagaland House, New Delhi 10.00 10.00 Cuisine and Music Festival at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama 25.00 25.00 Puducherry 2018-19 International Yoga Festival 15.00 15.00 Karaikal Carnival 8.00 8.00 Yanam People’s Festival 7.00 7.00 2021-22 27th Yoga Festival at Puducherry 15.00 15.00 Yanam People’s Festival 7.00 7.00 Carnival Festival at Karaikal 8.00 8.00 Punjab 2014-15 Shree Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan & Sports Mela Kila, Ludhiana 30.00 30.00 Sufi festival at Amritsar 20.00 20.00 2015-16 Harivallabh Sangeet Samelan, Jalandhar & Rural Sports Mela Quila, Raipur District Ludhiana 12.50 12.50 Sufi festival at Mohali 20.00 20.00 2017-18 Shree Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Samemelan, Jalandhar 10.00 10.00 Hola Mohalla at Anandpur Sahib 10.00 10.00 2018-19 Sufi Festival at Amritsar 20.00 20.00 Harivallabha Sangeet Samelan at Jhallandhar 10.00 10.00 Patiala Heritage Festival 20.00 20.00 2019-20 Sufi festival 25.00 25.00 Hola Mohalla Festival 25.00 25.00 2021-22 Harivallabh Sangeet Samemelan, Jalandhar 25.00 25.00 Hola Mohalla at Shri Anandpur Sahib 25.00 25.00 Rajasthan 2014-15 CFA for celebration of Fair and Festival and events in the State of Rajasthan 40.00 40.00 Sikkim 2015-16 (i) World Tourism Day, Gangtok, (ii) Sikkim Winter Carnival, Gangtok, 44.00 44.00 2016-17 World Tourism Day, Gangtok 25.00 25.00 Red Panda Winter Festival, Gangtok 25.00 25.00 2017-18 World Tourism Day, Gangtok 25.00 25.00 Red Panda Winter festival, Gangtok 25.00 25.00 2018-19 World Tourism Day 25.00 25.00 Red Panda Festival , Gangtok 25.00 25.00 2019-20 World Tourism Day, Gangtok 25.00 25.00 Red Panda Winter Festival 25.00 25.00 2020-21 Red Panda Winter Carnival 25.00 25.00 Jorethang Maghey Mela 12.50 12.50 Pelling Winter Tourism Festival 12.50 12.50 2021-22 Cherry Temi Tea & Tourism Festival Temi Tea Gardens South Sikkim 12.50 12.50 Khangchendzonga Winter Carnival Festival 12.50 12.50 Jorethang Maghey Mela 25.00 25.00 Tripura 2016-17 (i) Neermahal Festival at Rajghat, Melaghar in Sepahijala District (ii) Devali Festival at Maabari, Udaipur in Gomati District (iii) Pilak Festival at Julaibari Santirbazar in South Tripura 18.00 18.00 2019-20 Kharchi Mela 25.00 25.00 Neermahal Festival 2.00 2.00 Diwali Mela 15.00 15.00 2020-21 Bharat Bangla Festival 25.00 25.00 2022-23 Neermahal Festival 10.00 10.00 Diwali Festival 5.00 5.00 Chabimura Festival 5.00 5.00 2023-24 Neermahal Festival 9.80 9.80 Diwali Festival 9.55 9.55 Chabimura Festival 3.00 3.00 Tamil Nadu 2015-16 Indian Dance Festival at Mamallapuram, Tamilnadu 8.00 8.00 2016-17 India Dance Festival at Mamallapuram 25.00 25.00 2017-18 India Dance Festival at Mamallapuram 25.00 25.00 2018-19 India Dance Festival at Mamallapuram 25.00 25.00 2019-20 Indian Dance Festival 25.00 25.00 Kumari Festival 10.00 10.00 Tourism Cultural Festival 15.00 15.00 2021-22 India Dance Festival at Mamallapuram 25.00 25.00 2022-23 India Dance Festival at Mamallapuram 25.00 25.00 Telangana 2014-15 Kakatiya Festival at Warangal 25.00 25.00 Golconda Festival at Hyderabad 25.00 25.00 2017-18 3rd International Kite Festival & Golconda Masters Golf Championship at Hyderabad 45.00 45.00 2018-19 Bathukamma Festival 25.00 25.00 4th International Kite Festival 25.00 25.00 2019-20 Bathukamma Festival 25.00 25.00 Kite Festival 25.00 25.00 2021-22 Bathukamma Festival 25.00 25.00 Medaram Jatara at Munugu 25.00 25.00 Uttarakhand 2017-18 Yoga Festival 25.00 25.00 2018-19 Tehri Festival& International Yoga Festival 50.00 50.00 2019-20 International Yoga Festival & Tehri Festival 50.00 50.00 2022-23 International Yoga Festival 25.00 25.00 Uttar Pradesh 2016-17 Ganga Mahotsav, Varanasi 25.00 25.00 Shilpotsav, Noida 30.00 30.00 2017-18 Shilpotsav, Noida 25.00 25.00 Organizing a two day seminar on Cultural/ Tourism Development at Naimisharanya, Sitapur 25.00 25.00 2018-19 Shilpotsav, Noida 30.00 30.00 Taj Mahotsav 25.00 25.00 Ganga Mahotsav 25.00 25.00 2019-20 Ganga Mahotsav-Varanasi 15.00 15.00 Deepotsav, Ayodhya 25.00 25.00 Taj Mahotsav, Agra 10.00 10.00 2022-23 Firozabad Mahotsav 25.00 25.00 2023-24 Firozabad Mahotsav 25.00 25.00 Hathras Mahotsav 25.00 25.00

Details of the projects sanctioned under Swadesh Darshan Scheme:

(Rs. in Lakh)

State/UT Circuit / Sanction Year Name of the Project Amount Sanctioned Amount Released Amount Utilised Andaman & Nicobar Islands Coastal Circuit 2016-17 Development of Long Island-Ross Smith Island- Neil Island- Havelock Island- Baratang Island-Port Blair 2757 2213 2089 Andhra Pradesh Coastal Circuit 2014-15 Development of Kakinada – Hope Island – Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary – Passarlapudi – Aduru – S Yanam – Kotipally 6783 6783 6783 Andhra Pradesh Coastal Circuit 2015-16 Development of Nellore – Pulikat Lake – Ubblamadugu Water Falls – Nelapattu- Kothakoduru- Mypadu – Ramateertham – Iskapalli 4955 4955 5096 Andhra Pradesh Buddhist Circuit 2017-18 Development of Buddhist Circuit: Shalihundam- Bavikonda- Bojjanakonda -Amravati- Anupu 3524 3003 2819 Arunachal Pradesh North-East Circuit 2014-15 Development of Bhalukpong- Bomdila and Tawang 4977 4728 4728 Arunachal Pradesh North East Circuit 2015-16 Development of Nafra- Seppa- Pappu, Pasa, Pakke Valleys- Sangdupota- New Sagalee- Ziro- Yomcha 9672 9188 9188 Assam Wildlife Circuit 2015-16 Development of Manas– Probitora– Nameri– Kaziranga– Dibru– Saikhowa 9468 8994 8994 Assam Heritage Circuit 2016-17 Development of Tezpur – Majuli – Sibsagar 9098 9097 8642 Bihar Tirthankar Circuit 2016-17 Development of Vaishali- Arrah- Masad- Patna- Rajgir- Pawapuri- Champapuri 3396 3004 2936 Bihar Spiritual Circuit 2016-17 Development of Kanwaria Route: Sultanganj – Dharmshala- Deoghar 4476 4252 4217 Bihar Buddhist Circuit 2016-17 Development of Buddhist circuit- Construction of Convention Centre at Bodhgaya 9518 9518 9322 Bihar Rural Circuit 2017-18 Development of Bhitiharwa- Chandrahia- Turkaulia 4427 4031 3996 Bihar Spiritual Circuit 2017-18 Development of Mandar Hill & Ang Pradesh 4455 4232 4232 Chhattisgarh Tribal Circuit 2015-16 Development of Jashpur- Kunkuri- Mainpat- Kamleshpur – Maheshpur -Kurdar – Sarodhadadar- Gangrel- Kondagaon– Nathiyanawagaon- Jagdalpur- Chitrakoot- Tirthgarh 9610 9423 9423 Goa Coastal Circuit 2016-17 Development of Sinquerim-Baga, Anjuna-Vagator, Morjim-Keri, Aguada Fort and Aguada Jail 9765 9765 9276 Goa Coastal Circuit 2017-18 Development of Coastal Circuit II: Rua De Orum Creek – Dona Paula -Colva – Benaulim 9935 9935 9438 Gujarat Heritage Circuit 2016-17 Development of Ahmedabad- Rajkot- Porbandar –Bardoli- Dandi 5917 5621 5552 Gujarat Heritage Circuit 2016-17 Development of Vadnagar- Modhera 9112 8725 8563 Gujarat Buddhist Circuit 2017-18 Development of Junagadh- Gir Somnath- Bharuch-Kutch- Bhavnagar- Rajkot- Mehsana 2668 2228 1996 Haryana Krishna Circuit 2016-17 Development of Tourism Infrastructures at places related to Mahabharata in Kurukshetra 7739 7674 7674 Himachal Pradesh Himalayan Circuit 2016-17 Development of Himalayan Circuit: Kiarighat, Shimla, Hatkoti, Manali, Kangra, Dharamshala, Bir, Palampur, Chamba 6834 6454 6256 Jammu & Kashmir Himalayan Circuit 2016-17 Development of Jammu-Srinagar-Pahalgam-Bhagwati Nagar-Anantnag-Salamabad Uri-Kargil-Leh 7733 6737 5930 Jammu & Kashmir Himalayan Circuit 2016-17 Development of Tourist Facilities at Jammu-Rajouri-Shopian-Pulwama. 8160 6735 5941 Jammu & Kashmir Himalayan Circuit 2016-17 Development of Tourist Facilities – Construction of Assets in lieu of those Destroyed in Floods in 2014 under PM Development Package 9043 7470 6707 Jammu & Kashmir Himalayan Circuit 2016-17 Development of Tourist facilities at Mantalai and Sudhmahadev 9199 9192 8719 Jammu & Kashmir Himalayan Circuit 2016-17 Development of Tourist facilities at Anantnag-Pulwama-Kishtwar-Pahalgam-Zanskar Padum – Daksum – Ranjit Sagar Dam 8639 6995 6325 Jammu & Kashmir Himalayan Circuit 2016-17 Development of Tourist Facilities at Gulmarg-Baramulla- Kupwara- Kargil – Leh 9184 8216 6981 Jharkhand Eco Circuit 2018-19 Development of Eco Tourism circuit: Dalma- Betla National park- Mirchaiya- Netarhat 3044 2804 2804 Kerala Eco Circuit 2015-16 Development of Pathanamthitta- Gavi- Vagamon- Thekkady 6408 6408 6408 Kerala Spiritual Circuit 2016-17 Development of Sabarimala – Erumeli-Pampa-Sannidhanam 4654 3339 3486 Kerala Spiritual Circuit 2016-17 Development of Sree Padmanabha Arnamula 7808 7377 6898 Kerala Rural Circuit 2018-19 Development of Malanad Malabar Cruise Tourism Project 5735 4588 3653 Kerala Spiritual Circuit 2018-19 Development Sivagiri Sree Narayana Guru Ashram- Arruvipuram- Kunnumpara Sree Subrahmania- Chembazhanthi Sree Narayana Gurukulam 6642 4201 1619 Madhya Pradesh Wildlife Circuit 2015-16 Development of Wildlife Circuit at Panna- Mukundpur- Sanjay- Dubri-Bandhavgarh- Kanha- Mukki- Pench 9210 8631 8631 Madhya Pradesh Buddhist Circuit 2016-17 Development of Sanchi-Satna-Rewa-Mandsaur-Dhar 7402 7275 7275 Madhya Pradesh Heritage Circuit 2016-17 Development of Gwalior – Orchha – Khajuraho – Chanderi – Bhimbetka – Mandu 8982 8949 8949 Madhya Pradesh Eco Circuit 2017-18 Development of Gandhisagar Dam- Mandleshwar Dam- Omkareshwar Dam- Indira Sagar Dam- Tawa Dam- Bargi Dam- Bheda Ghat- Bansagar Dam- Ken River 9376 9359 9352 Maharashtra Coastal Circuit 2015-16 Development of Sindhudurg Coastal Circuit – Sagareshwar, Tarkarli, Vijaydurg (Beach & Creek), Mitbhav 1906 1810 1761 Maharashtra Spiritual Circuit 2018-19 Development of Waki- Adasa- Dhapewada- Paradsingha- Telankhandi- Girad 4547 4319 3204 Manipur North-East Circuit 2015-16 Development of Tourist Circuit in Manipur: Imphal- Khongjom 7223 6132 6125 Manipur Spiritual Circuit 2016-17 Development of Shri Govindajee Temple, Shri Bijoy Govindajee Temple – Shri Gopinath Temple – Shri Bungshibodon Temple – Shri Kaina Temple 4534 4533 4304 Meghalaya North East Circuit 2016-17 Development of Umium (Lake View), U Lum Sohpetbneng-Mawdiangdiang – Orchid Lake Resort 9913 9911 9911 Meghalaya North East Circuit 2018-19 Development of West Khasi Hills (Nongkhlaw- KremTirot – Khudoi & Kohmang Falls – Khri River- Mawthadraishan, Shillong), Jaintia Hills (Krang Suri Falls- Shyrmang- Iooksi), Garo Hills (Nokrek Reserve, Katta Beel, Siju Caves) 8497 8496 7697 Mizoram North East Circuit 2015-16 Development of Thenzawl & South Zote, District Serchhip and Reiek. 9226 9226 9024 Mizoram Eco Circuit 2016-17 Development of Eco-Adventure Circuit Aizawl -Rawpuichhip – Khawhphawp – Lengpui – Chatlang- Sakawrhmuituaitlang – Muthee – Beratlawng -Tuirial Airfield – Hmuifang 6637 5309 5309 Nagaland Tribal Circuit 2015-16 Development of Tribal Circuit Peren- Kohima- Wokha 9736 9736 9249 Nagaland Tribal Circuit 2016-17 Development of Mokokchung-Tuensang-Mon 9814 9814 9814 Odisha Coastal Circuit 2016-17 Development of Gopalpur, Barkul, Satapada and Tampara 7082 6728 6325 Puducherry Coastal Circuit 2015-16 Development of Dubrayapet – Arikamedu – Veerampattinam – Chunnambar – Nallavadu/Narambai – Manapet- Kalapet – Puducherry – Yanam 5844 5844 5808 Puducherry Heritage Circuit 2017-18 Development of Franco- Tamil Village, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam 4944 4570 4550 Puducherry Spiritual Circuit 2017-18 Development of Spiritual Circuit in Puducherry 3496 3140 3094 Punjab Heritage Circuit 2018-19 Development of Anandpur Sahib – Fatehgarh Sahib – Chamkaur Sahib – Ferozpur – Khatkar Kalan – Kalanour – Patiala 8532 8105 8105 Rajasthan Desert Circuit 2015-16 Development of Sambhar Lake Town and Other Destinations 5001 5001 5589 Rajasthan Krishna Circuit 2016-17 Development of Govind Dev ji temple (Jaipur), Khatu Shyam Ji (Sikar) and Nathdwara (Rajsamand) 7580 7385 7749 Rajasthan Spiritual Circuit 2016-17 Development of Spiritual Circuit– ‘Development of Churu (Salasar Balaji)-Jaipur (Shri Samodke Balaji, Ghatke Balaji, Bandheke Balaji)- Viratnagar (Bijak, Jainnasiya, Ambika Temple)- Bharatpur (Kaman Region)- Dholpur (Muchkund) – Mehndipur Balaji- Chittorgarh (Sanwaliyaji) 8705 7223 7503 Rajasthan Heritage Circuit 2017-18 Development of Heritage Circuit Development of Rajsamand (Kumbhalgarh Fort) – Jaipur (Facade Illumination in Jaipur and Nahargarh Fort) -Jhalawar (Gagron Fort) – Chittorgarh (Chittorgarh Fort) – Jaisalmer (Jaisalmer Fort) – Hanumangarh (Gogamedi) – Udaipur (Pratap Gaurav Kendra) – Dholpur (Bagh-I-Nilofor and Purani Chawani) – Nagaur (Meera Bai Smarak, Merta) – Tonk (Sunehri Kothi) 7061 6699 6704 Sikkim North East Circuit 2015-16 Development of Tourist Circuit linking Rangpo (entry) – Rorathang- Aritar- Phadamchen- Nathang-Sherathang- Tsongmo- Gangtok-Phodong- Mangan- Lachung-Yumthang- Lachen- Thangu-Gurudongmer- Mangan- Gangtok-TuminLingee- Singtam (exit) 9805 9741 9277 Sikkim North East Circuit 2016-17 Development of Tourist Circuit Linking Singtam– Maka- Temi-BermoikTokel- Phongia- Namchi –Jorthang- Okharey- Sombaria-Daramdin- Jorethang- Melli (Exit) 9532 9532 9055 Tamil Nadu Coastal Circuit 2016-17 Development of (Chennai- Mamamallapuram – Rameshwaram – Manpadu – Kanyakumari) 7313 7103 7103 Telangana Eco Circuit 2015-16 Development of Eco Tourism Circuit in Mahaboobnagar district 9162 9125 9162 Telangana Tribal Circuit 2016-17 Development of Mulugu-Laknavaram- Medavaram- Tadvai- Damaravi- Mallur- Bogatha Waterfalls 7987 7987 7987 Telangana Heritage Circuit 2017-18 Development of Qutub Shahi Heritage Park- Paigah Tombs- Hayat Bakshi Mosque- Raymond’s Tomb 9690 7061 9061 Tripura North East Circuit 2015-16 Development of Agartala – Sipahijala – Melaghar – Udaipur – Amarpur- Tirthamukh- Mandirghat– Dumboor- NarikelKunja- Gandachara– Ambassa 8285 7776 7329 Tripura North East Circuit 2018-19 Development of Surma Cherra- Unakoti- Jampui Hills- Gunabati – Bhunaneshwari- Neermahal- Boxanagar- Chottakhola- Pilak- Avangchaarra 4483 3525 2684 Uttar Pradesh Buddhist Circuit 2016-17 Development of Srawasti, Kushinagar, & Kapilwastu 8789 7256 6843 Uttar Pradesh Ramayana Circuit 2016-17 Development of Chitrakoot and Shringverpur 6945 6409 5603 Uttar Pradesh Spiritual Circuit 2016-17 Development of Ahar-Aligarh-Kasganj-Sarosi (Unnao)-Pratapgarh- Kausambi-Mirzapur-Gorakhpur-Domariyaganj-Basti-Barabanki-Azamgarh-Kairana- Baghpat- Shahjahanpur 7191 6963 6963 Uttar Pradesh Spiritual Circuit 2016-17 Development of Bijnor- Meerut- Kanpur- Kanpur Dehat- Banda- Ghazipur- Salempur- Ghosi- Balia- Ambedkar Nagar- Aligarh- Fatehpur- Deoria- Mahoba- Sonbhadra- Chandauli- Mishrikh- Bhadohi 6751 6414 6362 Uttar Pradesh Heritage Circuit 2016-17 Development of Kalinjar Fort (Banda)- Maghar Dham (Sant Kabir Nagar)- Chauri Chaura, Shaheed Sthal (Fatehpur)- Mahuar shaheed Sthal (Ghosi)- Shaheed Smarak (Meerut) 3665 3227 3665 Uttar Pradesh Ramayana Circuit 2017-18 Development of Ayodhya 12721 11546 11322 Uttar Pradesh Spiritual Circuit 2018-19 Development of Jewar-Dadri-Sikandrabad-Noida-Khurja-Banda 1203 1143 1169 Uttar Pradesh Spiritual Circuit 2018-19 Development of Gorakhnath Temple (Gorakhpur), Devipattan Temple (Balrampur) and Vatvashni Temple (Domariyagunj) 1830 1812 1812 Uttarakhand Eco Circuit 2015-16 Integrated Development of Eco-Tourism, Adventure Sports, and Associated Tourism Related Infrastructure for Development of Tehri Lake & Surroundings as New Destination-District Tehri 6917 6917 6920 Uttarakhand Heritage Circuit 2016-17 Integrated Development of Heritage Circuit in Kumaon Region – Katarmal -Jogeshwar-Baijnath-Devidhura 7632 6891 6891 West Bengal Coastal Circuit 2015-16 Development of Beach Circuit: Udaipur- Digha- Shankarpur- Tajpur- Mandarmani- Fraserganj-Bakkhlai- Henry Island 6799 6507 6507 – Wayside Amenities 2018-19 Development of Wayside Amenities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at Varanasi-Gaya; Kushinagar-Gaya- Kushinagar in collaboration with MoRTH 1507 1432 1583

List of projects sanctioned under Swadesh Darshan 2.0:

(Rs. in Lakh)

State /UT Destination Interventions Name Sanctioned Cost Karnataka Hampi Setting up of ‘Traveller nooks’ 2630 Karnataka Mysuru Tonga ride Heritage experience zone 412 Tamil Nadu Mamallapuram Immersive experience at Shore Temple 3002 Telangana Bhongir Bhongir Fort Experiential Zone 5681 Madhya Pradesh Gwalior Phoolbagh Experience zone 1673 Rajasthan Bundi Spiritual Experience, Keshoraipatan 1737 Sikkim Gangtok Gangtok Cultural Village 2259 Telangana Ananathagiri Eco tourism zone at Ananathgiri forest 3800 Punjab Kapurthala Eco Tourism experience at Kanjili wetland 2006 Puducherry UT Karaikal Karaikal beach and waterfront experience 2029 Uttarakhand Pithoragarh Rural Tourism Cluster Experience at Gunji 3220 Uttarakhand Champawat Tea Garden Experience 1121 Kerala Kumarakom Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary Experience 1392 Meghalaya Sohra Meghalayan age Cave Experience 3245 Andhra Pradesh Araku-Lambasingi Borra Cave Experience at Araku 2987 Karnataka Mysuru Ecological Experience Zone 1836 Arunachal Pradesh Mechuka Mechuka Cultural Haat 1848 Assam Kokrajhar Kokrajhar Wetland Experience 2667 Assam Jorhat Reimagining Cinnamara Tea Estate 2391 Madhya Pradesh Chitrakoot Spritual experience through ghats of Chitrakoot 2721 Sikkim Gyalshing Eco-Wellness Experience at Yuksom Cluster 1540 Arunachal Pradesh Nacho Unlock Nacho Expedition 1402 Uttar Pradesh Naimisharanya Vedic- wellness Experience 1594 Arunachal Pradesh Mechuka Mechuka Adventure Park 1275 Ladakh UT Leh Julley Leh Biodiversity Park 2489 Ladakh UT Kargil Exploring LOC and Hundarman village Experience 1201 Meghalaya Sohra Waterfall Trails experience 2784 Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj Azad Park and Dekho Prayagraj Trail Experience 1302 Nagaland Chumoukedima Tribal Cultural Experience at Midway Retreat 2156

List of projects sanctioned under PRASHAD Scheme:

(Rs. in Lakh)

State/UT Project Name Sanction Year Approved Cost Amount Released Andhra Pradesh Development of Pilgrim Amenities at Amaravati 2015-16 2777 2777 Development of Srisailam Temple 2017-18 4308 4308 Development of Pilgrimage Amenities at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narsimha Swami Vari Devasthanam at Simhachalam 2022-23 5404 1369 Arunachal Pradesh Development of Parshuram Kund 2020-21 3788 2195 Assam Development of Pilgrimage amenities at Kamakhya Temple 2015-16 2980 2980 Bihar Development at Patna Sahib 2015-16 4154 3323 Development of basic facilities at Vishnupad temple 2014-15 363 363 Chhattisgarh Development of Pilgrimage amenities at Maa Bamleshwari Devi Temple 2020-21 4844 3213 Gujarat Development of Dwarka 2016-17 1308 1046 Development of Pilgrimage Amenities at Somnath 2016-17 4536 4536 Development of Promenade at Somnath 2018-19 4712 4712 Development of Pilgrim Plaza with Queue management complex at Somnath Gujarat 2021-22 4997 0 Development of Pilgrimage Facilities at Ambaji Temple 2022-23 5000 1054 Haryana Development of Mata Mansa Devi Temple and Nada Saheb Gurudwara 2019-20 4853 3468 Jammu and Kashmir Development at Hazratbal Shrine 2016-17 4046 3430 Jharkhand Development of Baba Baidya Nath Dham 2018-19 3679 3495 Karnataka Development of Pilgrimage Amenities at Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple 2023-24 4571 0 Kerala Development at Guruvayur Temple 2016-17 4519 4519 Madhya Pradesh Development of Amarkantak 2020-21 4999 3473 Development of Omkareshwar 2017-18 4393 4393 Maharashtra Development of Trimbakeshwar 2017-18 4218 2993 Meghalaya Development of Pilgrimage Facilitation at Nongswalia Church, Nartiang Shakti Peeth, Aitnar Pool and Charantala Kali Temple 2020-21 2929 2492 Mizoram Development of Infrastructure for Pilgrimage and Heritage Tourism at Chite Vang, Zuangtai, Reiek and Aizawl 2022-23 4489 652 Nagaland Development of Pilgrimage Infrastructure at Molungkimong, Noksen Church, Aizuto, Wokha and Kohima 2018-19 2520 2133 Development of Pilgrimage Tourism Infrastructure at Zunheboto 2022-23 1818 1090 Odisha Infrastructure Development at Puri 2014-15 5000 1000 Punjab Development of Karuna Sagar Valmiki Sthal at Amritsar 2015-16 640 640 Development of Chamkaur Sahib 2021-22 3157 1749 Rajasthan Integrated Development of Pushkar/Ajmer 2015-16 3264 2611 Sikkim Development of Pilgrimage Facilitation at Four Patron Saints, Yuksom 2020-21 3332 2831 Tamil Nadu Development of Kanchipuram 2016-17 1399 1399 Development of Velankanni 2016-17 486 486 Telangana Development of Jogulamba Devi Temple 2020-21 3890 2334 Development of Pilgrimage and Heritage Tourism Infrastructure at Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple 2022-23 6200 1282 Development of Pilgrimage Infrastructure at Bhadrachalam 2022-23 4138 843 Tripura Development of Tripura Sundari Temple 2020-21 3780 2562 Uttar Pradesh Development of Varanasi –Phase –I 2015-16 1873 1873 Development of Mathura-Vrindavan as Mega Tourist Circuit (Ph-II) 2014-15 1098 1098 Development of River Cruise Tourism at Varanasi 2017-18 902 902 Construction of Tourist Facilitation Centre at Vrindavan 2014-15 936 936 Development of Varanasi – Phase II 2017-18 4460 3177 Development of Infrastructure facilities at Govardhan 2018-19 3759 3097 Uttarakhand Integrated Development of Kedarnath 2015-16 3477 3477 Development of Infrastructure for Pilgrimage Facilitation in Badrinath Ji Dham 2018-19 5615 2743 Augmentation of Pilgrimage Infrastructure Facilities at Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham 2021-22 5436 1022 West Bengal Development of Belur Math 2016-17 3003 2339

List of Projects Sanctioned under the Scheme Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development:

(Rs. in Lakh)

Name of State Year Name of Project Agency Amount sanctioned Amount Released Andhra Pradesh 2017-18 Sound and Light Show at Puttaparthy, Andhra Pradesh ITDC 708.67 354.33 Andhra Pradesh 2018-19 Construction of Cruise Berth at Channel Berth in outer Harbour of patnam Port Visakhapatnam Port Trust 3850.00 2991.00 Assam (Neamati, Pandu, Jogighopa & Biswanathghat) 2019-20 Ministry of Tourism has accorded approval for continuation of the development of 4 nos jetties in NW-2 (Brahmaputra) IWAI 2803.05 700.76 Bihar 2023-24 3D Mapping with Aqua Screen Projection and Sound Show at Buxar, Bihar and Dynamic Lighting & Motif at Ram Rekha Ghat, Bihar BECIL 599.96 – Daman & Diu 2014-15 Sound & Light Show at Diu Fort, Diu ITDC 775.54 620.43 Delhi 2013-14 Construction of Interpretation Centre at the World Heritage Site of Humayun’s Tomb, New Delhi. Aga Khan Foundation, New Delhi 4944.84 4944.84 Delhi 2017-18 Sound and Light Show at (Purana Quila) Delhi ITDC 1404.00 685.00 Delhi 2019-20 CFA for Development & renovation of selected facilities of National Museum National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) 4373.00 2186.00 Delhi 2019-20 CFA for Illumination of Building of National Gallery of Modern Art National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) 380.00 304.00 Delhi 2020-21 3D visual projection mapping of NGMA Building NGMA 616.27 425.68 Delhi 2022-23 Project ‘Major Upgradation of National Science Centre NCSM 3180.00 318.00 Delhi 2023-24 Development of Light & Sound and Multimedia Show at Rashtrapati Bhawan ITDC 4712.00 471.00 Goa 2014-15 Cruise Terminal Building at Mormugao Port Trust Mormugao Port trust 879.04 767.187 Goa 2018-19 Improvement of immigration facility and deepening of existing cruise berth at Mormugao Mormugao Port trust 1316.40 658.20 Goa 2021-22 Creation of facilities for International and Domestic Cruise Vessels at Mormugao Port, Goa by Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) Mormugao Port Trust 5000.00 4000.00 Haryana 2012-13 Implementation of Multi media /Laser show at Tilyar Lake ITDC 500.00 224.05 Haryana 2017-18 Sound and Light Show at Yadavindra Gardens, Pinjore, Haryana. ITDC 600.00 300.00 J &K 2012-13 sound and Light Show at Dal Lake (Nigeen Lake) ITDC 500.00 400.00 Kerala 2016-17 Development of a Walkway/Promenade on Willingdon Island, Cochin, Kerala Cochin Port Trust 901.00 826.59 Kerala 2016-17 Central Financial Assistance for upgrading of Births & Backup area of Ernakulam Wharf Cochin Port Trust 2141.00 1912.80 Kerala 2016-17 Project for Up-gradation of Golf Course at SAI Trivandrum Golf Club by the Sports Authority of India Sport Authority of India 2464.99 1232.49 Kerala 2018-19 Developing infrastructure at Cochin Port Cruise Terminal. Cochin Port Trust 120. 79 114.17 Kerala 2018-19 Creation of additional tourism facilities at the Cochin north Trust Walkway Cochin Port Trust 466.47 466.47 Kerala 2019-20 CFA for Development of Additional infrastructure in the new Cochin Port Trust Terminal Cochin Port Trust 1029.70 888.62 Leh &Ladakh 2020-21 Sound & Light Show at Leh, Ladakh & Water Screen Projection Multimedia Show at Tourist Facilitation Centre, Kargil, Ladakh ITDC 2321.99 765.99 Madhya Pradesh 2020-21 Tourism Infrastructure at Beltaal Lake, Damoh, Madhya Pradesh by ITDC. ITDC 2316.30 1008.27 Maharashtra 2016-17 Central Financial Assistance to Mumbai Port Trust for Development of Kanoji Angre Lighthouse as a tourist Destination Mumbai Port trust 1500.00 1500.00 Maharashtra 2017-18 Up-gradation/modernization to International Cruise terminal at Indira Dock, Mumbai. Mumbai Port Trust 1250.00 1250.00 Maharashtra 2021-22 Upgradation/Modernization to International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock, Mumbai Port Trust Mumbai Port Trust 3750.00 3600.00 Mizoram 2020-21 Development of Convention Centre and associated Infrastructure at Aizawl, Mizoram WAPCOS 3994.75 2768.71 NER 2022-23 Development of 22 viewpoints in North Eastern State Nagaland (2 view points)- Rs.5.77 Cr. Meghalaya (3 view points) – Rs.6.26 Cr. Mizoram (9 view points)- Rs.12.78 Cr. Arunachal Pradesh (4 view points) – Rs.6.25 Cr. Manipur (3 view points)- Rs.5.93 Cr. Sikkim/West Bengal (1 view point)- Rs.3.70 Cr. NHIDCL 4444.00 2706.40 Punjab 2017-18 Project for Infrastructural Development at JCP Attari BSF 1312.00 1029.59 Punjab 2018-19 CFA for Restoration/ Renovation of ‘Jallianwala Bagh Memorial’ & Additional work to be taken at Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial at Amritsar, Punjab. ASI 2302.00 2197.00 Rajasthan 2022-23 Development of border tourism at Border Security Force Check Post, Tanot complex BSF 1767.66 883.83 Rajasthan 2023-24 Installation of Musical Fountain & Water Screen Multimedia based projection show at Nawal Sagar Lake, Bundi ITDC 925.67 9.25 Tamil Nadu 2012-13 Cruise Passenger Facilities Centre in the existing Passenger Terminal at Chennai Port. Chennai Port Trust 1724.66 1724.66 Telangana 2022-23 Multimedia Laser Show with Water Screen and Musical Fountain at Sanjeevaiah Park, Hyderabad, Telanagana BECIL 5000.00 4090.00 Telangana 2022-23 Design, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Digital Multimedia Technology and Lightings at Osmania Arts University, Hyderabad Telangana BECIL 1179.00 943.47 Uttar Pradesh 2017-18 Illumination of three monuments in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh- 1. DashashwamedhGhat to DarbangaGhat (stretch of 300 m) 2. TulsiManas Mandir 3. Sarnath Museum CPWD 293.55 293.54 Uttar Pradesh 2014-15 Illumination of monuments in Varanasi/Sarnath (Dhamekh Stupa in SarnathChaukhandi Stupa in Sarnath, Tomb of Lalkan in Sarnath and Man Mahal in Banaras). ITDC 512.43 381.47

Railway Station Sanctioned under the Assistant to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development Scheme:

(Rs. in Lakh)