Financial Support Extended to States for Tourism Development Under Key Schemes

Ministry of Tourism promotes tourism destinations of India both in domestic and global markets. Promotion is carried out through various initiatives including events and social media.
Ministry extends financial support to State Governments and Union Territories for promotion and development of tourism including coastal and urban areas under its schemes of Domestic Promotion & Publicity including Hospitality (DPPH), Swadesh Darshan, National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) and Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development Schemes.
The details of projects sanctioned under DPPH, Swadesh Darshan, PRASHAD, Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development Schemes in the country including the State of Punjab is at ANNEXURE.
This information was given by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.
ANNEXURE
List of fairs/festivals & tourism related events supported under Domestic Promotion & Publicity including Hospitality (DPPH) Scheme:
(Rs. in Lakh)
|Name of state
|Year
|Name of Fairs & Festivals
|Amount sanctioned
|Amount released
|Andhra Pradesh
|2014-15
|Flamingo Festival at Nellore District
|10.00
|10.00
|Lepakshi Festival at Ananthapur district
|10.00
|10.00
|Kakinada Beach Festival at East Godavari district
|10.00
|10.00
|2016-17
|Tourism events on the occasion of Krishna Pushkarma at Amravathi, Vijayawada, Srisailam of Andhra Pradesh
|25.00
|25.00
|Assam
|2016-17
|(i) Rass Mahotsav, Majuli (ii) Bodo National Festival (iii) .Rongali Festival
|35.00
|35.00
|2018-19
|International Buddhist conference
|25.00
|25.00
|Rongali festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2021-22
|Bhogali Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Rongoli festivals
|25.00
|25.00
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2014-15
|Nyokum Festival
|14.00
|14.00
|2015-16
|(i) Kameng River Eco-Tourism Festival (ii) Menchuka Adventure Festival and (iii) Orange Festival Dambuk
|30.00
|30.00
|2017-18
|(i) Tawang Festival(ii)Menchuka Adventure Festival (iii) Orange Festival Dambuk
|40.00
|40.00
|2018-19
|Basar Confluence 3.0 Festival
|20.00
|20.00
|2019-20
|River Tribe’s Angling Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Butterfly Meet at MIAO
|25.00
|25.00
|2020-21
|Pedal to Pakke
|25.00
|25.00
|2021-22
|Easterly Essence Ledum Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Orange Festival of Music and Adventure
|25.00
|25.00
|2022-23
|Si Donyi Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Orange Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Bihar
|2019-20
|Sonepur Fair
|25.00
|25.00
|Rajgir Mahotsav
|25.00
|25.00
|Chandigarh
|2016-17
|World Tourism Day
|4.00
|4.00
|Chandigarh Carnival
|13.00
|13.00
|Rose Festival
|13.00
|13.00
|2017-18
|World Tourism Day
|10.00
|10.00
|Chandigarh Carnival
|10.00
|10.00
|Rose Festival
|10.00
|10.00
|2018-19
|World Tourism Day
|10.00
|10.00
|Chandigarh Carnival
|10.00
|10.00
|Rose Festival
|10.00
|10.00
|2019-20
|World Tourism Day
|10.00
|10.00
|Chandigarh Carnival
|10.00
|10.00
|Rose Festival
|10.00
|10.00
|2021-22
|Chandigarh Carnival Festival and
|10.00
|10.00
|New Year Extravaganza
|10.0
|10.0
|50th Chandigarh Rose Festival
|10.00
|10.00
|2022-23
|Chandigarh Carnival
|15.00
|15.00
|Rose Festival
|15.00
|15.00
|Chhattisgarh
|2014-15
|CFA for Fair and Festivals
|50.00
|50.00
|2018-19
|Bastar Dushehra Lokostav
|10.00
|10.00
|Rajim Kumbh Mahotsav
|10.00
|10.00
|Bhoramdeo Festival
|5.00
|5.00
|2019-20
|National Tribal Festival
|20.00
|20.00
|Goa
|2020-21
|Carnival Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Shigmo Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2021-22
|Carnival Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Shigmo Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2022-23
|Carnival Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Shigmo Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Haryana
|2014-15
|29th Surajkund Craft Mela
|30.00
|30.00
|2015-16
|30th Surajkund Crafts Mela
|30.00
|30.00
|Annual Kapal Mochan Fair, Gita Jayanti Utsav and Pinjore Heritage Festival
|34.50
|34.50
|2016-17
|31st Surajkund International Craft Mela
|30.00
|30.00
|2017-18
|32nd Surajkund International Crafts Mela
|30.00
|30.00
|Pinjore Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2018-19
|Surajkund International Crafts Mela
|30.00
|30.00
|2019-20
|Mango Mela
|25.00
|25.00
|Heritage festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Surajkund International Crafts Mela
|30.00
|30.00
|2021-22
|Surajkund International Crafts Mela
|30.00
|30.00
|2022-23
|Surajkund International Crafts Mela
|30.00
|30.00
|Himachal Pradesh
|2017-18
|International Kullu Dussehra Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2018-19
|International Shivratri Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2019-20
|International Kullu Dussehra Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Shivratri Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2021-22
|International Shivratri festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2022-23
|International Shivratri festival
|25.00
|25.00
|International Kullu Dussehra Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Jharkhand
|2017-18
|Itkhori Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2019-20
|Bhairavnath Mahotsav
|25.00
|25.00
|Sharad Mahotsav, Nehtrahat
|25.00
|25.00
|Karnataka
|2019-20
|Hampi Utsav
|25.00
|25.00
|Kerala
|2015-16
|All India Craft Festival “Sargolsav
|12.50
|12.50
|2016-17
|64th Nehru Trophy Boat Race
|25.00
|25.00
|President’s Trophy Boat Race, Kollam
|25.00
|25.00
|2017-18
|Home stay and Rural Tourism Travel Meet, Ernakulam;, President Trophy Boat Race
|35.00
|35.00
|2018-19
|66th Nehru Trophy Boat Race
|25.00
|25.00
|Sargalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2019-20
|Home Stay and Rural Tourism Travel Meet by Kerala Home Stay and Tourism Society
|10.00
|10.00
|67th Nehru Trophy Boat Race
|25.00
|25.00
|9th Sargalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival
|15.00
|15.00
|2022-23
|Sargalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Leh & Ladakh
|2019-20
|Losar festival
|15.00
|15.00
|Madhya Pradesh
|2014-15
|Fairs, Festivals and events
|33.00
|33.00
|2015-16
|Fairs and festivals
|19.00
|19.00
|2016-17
|Pachmarhi Utsav, Pachmarhi and Jal Mahotsav, Hanuwantiya
|22.00
|22.00
|World Tourism Day Celebration (ii) Sharad Utsav, Bhedaghat (Jabalpur) and (iii) Mandu Utsav
|20.00
|20.00
|2017-18
|(ii) Jal Mahotsav, Hanuwantia
(iii) Khajuraho Dance Festival
|50.00
|50.00
|2018-19
|Pachmarhi Utsav & Jal Mahotsav
|35.00
|35.00
|Khajuraho Dance Festival
|15.00
|15.00
|2019-20
|Pachmarhi Utsav, Pachmarhi
|10.00
|10.00
|Jal Mahotsav, Hanuwantia
|15.00
|15.00
|Khajuraho Dance Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2020-21
|Baiga Olympics
|20.00
|20.00
|2021-22
|Pachmarhi Utsav, Pachmarhi
|10.00
|10.00
|Jal Mahotsav, Hanuwantia
|25.00
|25.00
|Khajuraho Dance Festival
|15.00
|15.00
|2022-23
|Jal Mahotsav, Hanuwantia
|25.00
|25.00
|Khajuraho Dance Festival
|15.00
|15.00
|Manipur
|2014-15
|Manipuri Festival and Youth, Adventure& Water sports festival
|50.00
|50.00
|2015-16
|Manipur Sangai Festival and Youth, Adventure and Water Sports Festival Manipur 2015
|50.00
|50.00
|2016-17
|Manipur Sangai Festival, and Youth Adventure and Water Adventure sports festival
|50.00
|50.00
|2017-18
|Manipur Sangai Festival and “Youth Adventure & Water Sports Festival
|50.00
|50.00
|2019-20
|Sangai Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Youth Adventure & Water Sports festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Meghalaya
|2016-17
|Wangala Dance Festival and Nongkrem Dance Festival
|42.22
|42.22
|2017-18
|Wangala Dance Festival, Nongkrem Dance Festival and Lasubon Festival
|50.00
|50.00
|2018-19
|Wangala Dance Festival and Nongkrem Dance Festival
|50.00
|50.00
|2019-20
|Wangala Dance
|25.00
|25.00
|Nongkrem Dance Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2021-22
|Wangala Dance
|25.00
|25.00
|Nongkrem Dance Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2022-23
|Wangala Dance
|25.00
|25.00
|Nongkrem Dance Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2023-24
|Nongkrem Dance Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Mizoram
|2014-15
|Anthurium Festival,
|25.00
|25.00
|ThalfavangKut festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2015-16
|Anthurium Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|ThalfavangKut Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2017-18
|Winter Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Chapchar Kut
|25.00
|25.00
|2018-19
|Chapchar Kut Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2019-20
|Anthurium Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Winter Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2020-21
|Anthurium Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Winter Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2021-22
|Anthurium Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Winter Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2022-23
|Anthurium Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Winter Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Nagaland
|2014-15
|Hornbil Festival, 2014
|25.00
|25.00
|2015-16
|0
|0
|0
|2016-17
|Hornbill Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2017-18
|Sekrenyi Festival, Hornbill Festival, Rengma’sNgadah Festival
|50.00
|50.00
|2019-20
|Hornbill Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Thuwu-Ni Festival
|10.00
|10.00
|Sukhrunye Festival
|15.00
|15.00
|2021-22
|Hornbill Festival
|20.00
|20.00
|The Angami’s Sekrenyi Festival
|10.00
|10.00
|2022-23
|Ahuna Festival
|5.00
|5.00
|Runa Festival
|5.00
|5.00
|Sekrenyi Festival
|5.00
|5.00
|Autumn Festival at Nagaland House Kolkata
|5.00
|5.00
|Autumn Festival at Nagaland House New Delhi
|5.00
|5.00
|Hornbill Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2023-24
|Autumn Festival at Nagaland House, New Delhi
|10.00
|10.00
|Cuisine and Music Festival at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama
|25.00
|25.00
|Puducherry
|2018-19
|International Yoga Festival
|15.00
|15.00
|Karaikal Carnival
|8.00
|8.00
|Yanam People’s Festival
|7.00
|7.00
|2021-22
|27th Yoga Festival at Puducherry
|15.00
|15.00
|Yanam People’s Festival
|7.00
|7.00
|Carnival Festival at Karaikal
|8.00
|8.00
|Punjab
|2014-15
|Shree Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan & Sports Mela Kila, Ludhiana
|30.00
|30.00
|Sufi festival at Amritsar
|20.00
|20.00
|2015-16
|Harivallabh Sangeet Samelan, Jalandhar & Rural Sports Mela Quila, Raipur District Ludhiana
|12.50
|12.50
|Sufi festival at Mohali
|20.00
|20.00
|2017-18
|Shree Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Samemelan, Jalandhar
|10.00
|10.00
|Hola Mohalla at Anandpur Sahib
|10.00
|10.00
|2018-19
|Sufi Festival at Amritsar
|20.00
|20.00
|Harivallabha Sangeet Samelan at Jhallandhar
|10.00
|10.00
|Patiala Heritage Festival
|20.00
|20.00
|2019-20
|Sufi festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Hola Mohalla Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2021-22
|Harivallabh Sangeet Samemelan, Jalandhar
|25.00
|25.00
|Hola Mohalla at Shri Anandpur Sahib
|25.00
|25.00
|Rajasthan
|2014-15
|CFA for celebration of Fair and Festival and events in the State of Rajasthan
|40.00
|40.00
|Sikkim
|2015-16
|(i) World Tourism Day, Gangtok, (ii) Sikkim Winter Carnival, Gangtok,
|44.00
|44.00
|2016-17
|World Tourism Day, Gangtok
|25.00
|25.00
|Red Panda Winter Festival, Gangtok
|25.00
|25.00
|2017-18
|World Tourism Day, Gangtok
|25.00
|25.00
|Red Panda Winter festival, Gangtok
|25.00
|25.00
|2018-19
|World Tourism Day
|25.00
|25.00
|Red Panda Festival , Gangtok
|25.00
|25.00
|2019-20
|World Tourism Day, Gangtok
|25.00
|25.00
|Red Panda Winter Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2020-21
|Red Panda Winter Carnival
|25.00
|25.00
|Jorethang Maghey Mela
|12.50
|12.50
|Pelling Winter Tourism Festival
|12.50
|12.50
|2021-22
|Cherry Temi Tea & Tourism Festival Temi Tea Gardens South Sikkim
|12.50
|12.50
|Khangchendzonga Winter Carnival Festival
|12.50
|12.50
|Jorethang Maghey Mela
|25.00
|25.00
|Tripura
|2016-17
|(i) Neermahal Festival at Rajghat, Melaghar in Sepahijala District (ii) Devali Festival at Maabari, Udaipur in Gomati District (iii) Pilak Festival at Julaibari Santirbazar in South Tripura
|18.00
|18.00
|2019-20
|Kharchi Mela
|25.00
|25.00
|Neermahal Festival
|2.00
|2.00
|Diwali Mela
|15.00
|15.00
|2020-21
|Bharat Bangla Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2022-23
|Neermahal Festival
|10.00
|10.00
|Diwali Festival
|5.00
|5.00
|Chabimura Festival
|5.00
|5.00
|2023-24
|Neermahal Festival
|9.80
|9.80
|Diwali Festival
|9.55
|9.55
|Chabimura Festival
|3.00
|3.00
|Tamil Nadu
|2015-16
|Indian Dance Festival at Mamallapuram, Tamilnadu
|8.00
|8.00
|2016-17
|India Dance Festival at Mamallapuram
|25.00
|25.00
|2017-18
|India Dance Festival at Mamallapuram
|25.00
|25.00
|2018-19
|India Dance Festival at Mamallapuram
|25.00
|25.00
|2019-20
|Indian Dance Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Kumari Festival
|10.00
|10.00
|Tourism Cultural Festival
|15.00
|15.00
|2021-22
|India Dance Festival at Mamallapuram
|25.00
|25.00
|2022-23
|India Dance Festival at Mamallapuram
|25.00
|25.00
|Telangana
|2014-15
|Kakatiya Festival at Warangal
|25.00
|25.00
|Golconda Festival at Hyderabad
|25.00
|25.00
|2017-18
|3rd International Kite Festival & Golconda Masters Golf Championship at Hyderabad
|45.00
|45.00
|2018-19
|Bathukamma Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|4th International Kite Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2019-20
|Bathukamma Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Kite Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2021-22
|Bathukamma Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Medaram Jatara at Munugu
|25.00
|25.00
|Uttarakhand
|2017-18
|Yoga Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|2018-19
|Tehri Festival& International Yoga Festival
|50.00
|50.00
|2019-20
|International Yoga Festival & Tehri Festival
|50.00
|50.00
|2022-23
|International Yoga Festival
|25.00
|25.00
|Uttar Pradesh
|2016-17
|Ganga Mahotsav, Varanasi
|25.00
|25.00
|Shilpotsav, Noida
|30.00
|30.00
|2017-18
|Shilpotsav, Noida
|25.00
|25.00
|Organizing a two day seminar on Cultural/ Tourism Development at Naimisharanya, Sitapur
|25.00
|25.00
|2018-19
|Shilpotsav, Noida
|30.00
|30.00
|Taj Mahotsav
|25.00
|25.00
|Ganga Mahotsav
|25.00
|25.00
|2019-20
|Ganga Mahotsav-Varanasi
|15.00
|15.00
|Deepotsav, Ayodhya
|25.00
|25.00
|Taj Mahotsav, Agra
|10.00
|10.00
|2022-23
|Firozabad Mahotsav
|25.00
|25.00
|2023-24
|Firozabad Mahotsav
|25.00
|25.00
|Hathras Mahotsav
|25.00
|25.00
Details of the projects sanctioned under Swadesh Darshan Scheme:
(Rs. in Lakh)
|State/UT
|Circuit / Sanction Year
|Name of the Project
|Amount Sanctioned
|Amount Released
|Amount Utilised
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|Coastal Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Long Island-Ross Smith Island- Neil Island- Havelock Island- Baratang Island-Port Blair
|2757
|2213
|2089
|Andhra Pradesh
|Coastal Circuit
2014-15
|Development of Kakinada – Hope Island – Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary – Passarlapudi – Aduru – S Yanam – Kotipally
|6783
|6783
|6783
|Andhra Pradesh
|Coastal Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Nellore – Pulikat Lake – Ubblamadugu Water Falls – Nelapattu- Kothakoduru- Mypadu – Ramateertham – Iskapalli
|4955
|4955
|5096
|Andhra Pradesh
|Buddhist Circuit
2017-18
|Development of Buddhist Circuit: Shalihundam- Bavikonda- Bojjanakonda -Amravati- Anupu
|3524
|3003
|2819
|Arunachal Pradesh
|North-East Circuit
2014-15
|Development of Bhalukpong- Bomdila and Tawang
|4977
|4728
|4728
|Arunachal Pradesh
|North East Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Nafra- Seppa- Pappu, Pasa, Pakke Valleys- Sangdupota- New Sagalee- Ziro- Yomcha
|9672
|9188
|9188
|Assam
|Wildlife Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Manas– Probitora– Nameri– Kaziranga– Dibru– Saikhowa
|9468
|8994
|8994
|Assam
|Heritage Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Tezpur – Majuli – Sibsagar
|9098
|9097
|8642
|Bihar
|Tirthankar Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Vaishali- Arrah- Masad- Patna- Rajgir- Pawapuri- Champapuri
|3396
|3004
|2936
|Bihar
|Spiritual Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Kanwaria Route: Sultanganj – Dharmshala- Deoghar
|4476
|4252
|4217
|Bihar
|Buddhist Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Buddhist circuit- Construction of Convention Centre at Bodhgaya
|9518
|9518
|9322
|Bihar
|Rural Circuit
2017-18
|Development of Bhitiharwa- Chandrahia- Turkaulia
|4427
|4031
|3996
|Bihar
|Spiritual Circuit
2017-18
|Development of Mandar Hill & Ang Pradesh
|4455
|4232
|4232
|Chhattisgarh
|Tribal Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Jashpur- Kunkuri- Mainpat- Kamleshpur – Maheshpur -Kurdar – Sarodhadadar- Gangrel- Kondagaon– Nathiyanawagaon- Jagdalpur- Chitrakoot- Tirthgarh
|9610
|9423
|9423
|Goa
|Coastal Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Sinquerim-Baga, Anjuna-Vagator, Morjim-Keri, Aguada Fort and Aguada Jail
|9765
|9765
|9276
|Goa
|Coastal Circuit
2017-18
|Development of Coastal Circuit II: Rua De Orum Creek – Dona Paula -Colva – Benaulim
|9935
|9935
|9438
|Gujarat
|Heritage Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Ahmedabad- Rajkot- Porbandar –Bardoli- Dandi
|5917
|5621
|5552
|Gujarat
|Heritage Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Vadnagar- Modhera
|9112
|8725
|8563
|Gujarat
|Buddhist Circuit
2017-18
|Development of Junagadh- Gir Somnath- Bharuch-Kutch- Bhavnagar- Rajkot- Mehsana
|2668
|2228
|1996
|Haryana
|Krishna Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Tourism Infrastructures at places related to Mahabharata in Kurukshetra
|7739
|7674
|7674
|Himachal Pradesh
|Himalayan Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Himalayan Circuit: Kiarighat, Shimla, Hatkoti, Manali, Kangra, Dharamshala, Bir, Palampur, Chamba
|6834
|6454
|6256
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Himalayan Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Jammu-Srinagar-Pahalgam-Bhagwati Nagar-Anantnag-Salamabad Uri-Kargil-Leh
|7733
|6737
|5930
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Himalayan Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Tourist Facilities at Jammu-Rajouri-Shopian-Pulwama.
|8160
|6735
|5941
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Himalayan Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Tourist Facilities – Construction of Assets in lieu of those Destroyed in Floods in 2014 under PM Development Package
|9043
|7470
|6707
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Himalayan Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Tourist facilities at Mantalai and Sudhmahadev
|9199
|9192
|8719
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Himalayan Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Tourist facilities at Anantnag-Pulwama-Kishtwar-Pahalgam-Zanskar Padum – Daksum – Ranjit Sagar Dam
|8639
|6995
|6325
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Himalayan Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Tourist Facilities at Gulmarg-Baramulla- Kupwara- Kargil – Leh
|9184
|8216
|6981
|Jharkhand
|Eco Circuit
2018-19
|Development of Eco Tourism circuit: Dalma- Betla National park- Mirchaiya- Netarhat
|3044
|2804
|2804
|Kerala
|Eco Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Pathanamthitta- Gavi- Vagamon- Thekkady
|6408
|6408
|6408
|Kerala
|Spiritual Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Sabarimala – Erumeli-Pampa-Sannidhanam
|4654
|3339
|3486
|Kerala
|Spiritual Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Sree Padmanabha Arnamula
|7808
|7377
|6898
|Kerala
|Rural Circuit
2018-19
|Development of Malanad Malabar Cruise Tourism Project
|5735
|4588
|3653
|Kerala
|Spiritual Circuit
2018-19
|Development Sivagiri Sree Narayana Guru Ashram- Arruvipuram- Kunnumpara Sree Subrahmania- Chembazhanthi Sree Narayana Gurukulam
|6642
|4201
|1619
|Madhya Pradesh
|Wildlife Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Wildlife Circuit at Panna- Mukundpur- Sanjay- Dubri-Bandhavgarh- Kanha- Mukki- Pench
|9210
|8631
|8631
|Madhya Pradesh
|Buddhist Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Sanchi-Satna-Rewa-Mandsaur-Dhar
|7402
|7275
|7275
|Madhya Pradesh
|Heritage Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Gwalior – Orchha – Khajuraho – Chanderi – Bhimbetka – Mandu
|8982
|8949
|8949
|Madhya Pradesh
|Eco Circuit
2017-18
|Development of Gandhisagar Dam- Mandleshwar Dam- Omkareshwar Dam- Indira Sagar Dam- Tawa Dam- Bargi Dam- Bheda Ghat- Bansagar Dam- Ken River
|9376
|9359
|9352
|Maharashtra
|Coastal Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Sindhudurg Coastal Circuit – Sagareshwar, Tarkarli, Vijaydurg (Beach & Creek), Mitbhav
|1906
|1810
|1761
|Maharashtra
|Spiritual Circuit
2018-19
|Development of Waki- Adasa- Dhapewada- Paradsingha- Telankhandi- Girad
|4547
|4319
|3204
|Manipur
|North-East Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Tourist Circuit in Manipur: Imphal- Khongjom
|7223
|6132
|6125
|Manipur
|Spiritual Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Shri Govindajee Temple, Shri Bijoy Govindajee Temple – Shri Gopinath Temple – Shri Bungshibodon Temple – Shri Kaina Temple
|4534
|4533
|4304
|Meghalaya
|North East Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Umium (Lake View), U Lum Sohpetbneng-Mawdiangdiang – Orchid Lake Resort
|9913
|9911
|9911
|Meghalaya
|North East Circuit
2018-19
|Development of West Khasi Hills (Nongkhlaw- KremTirot – Khudoi & Kohmang Falls – Khri River- Mawthadraishan, Shillong), Jaintia Hills (Krang Suri Falls- Shyrmang- Iooksi), Garo Hills (Nokrek Reserve, Katta Beel, Siju Caves)
|8497
|8496
|7697
|Mizoram
|North East Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Thenzawl & South Zote, District Serchhip and Reiek.
|9226
|9226
|9024
|Mizoram
|Eco Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Eco-Adventure Circuit Aizawl -Rawpuichhip – Khawhphawp – Lengpui – Chatlang- Sakawrhmuituaitlang – Muthee – Beratlawng -Tuirial Airfield – Hmuifang
|6637
|5309
|5309
|Nagaland
|Tribal Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Tribal Circuit Peren- Kohima- Wokha
|9736
|9736
|9249
|Nagaland
|Tribal Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Mokokchung-Tuensang-Mon
|9814
|9814
|9814
|Odisha
|Coastal Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Gopalpur, Barkul, Satapada and Tampara
|7082
|6728
|6325
|Puducherry
|Coastal Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Dubrayapet – Arikamedu – Veerampattinam – Chunnambar – Nallavadu/Narambai – Manapet- Kalapet – Puducherry – Yanam
|5844
|5844
|5808
|Puducherry
|Heritage Circuit
2017-18
|Development of Franco- Tamil Village, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam
|4944
|4570
|4550
|Puducherry
|Spiritual Circuit
2017-18
|Development
of Spiritual Circuit in
Puducherry
|3496
|3140
|3094
|Punjab
|Heritage
Circuit
2018-19
|Development of Anandpur Sahib – Fatehgarh Sahib – Chamkaur Sahib – Ferozpur – Khatkar Kalan – Kalanour – Patiala
|8532
|8105
|8105
|Rajasthan
|Desert
Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Sambhar Lake Town and Other Destinations
|5001
|5001
|5589
|Rajasthan
|Krishna
Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Govind Dev ji temple (Jaipur), Khatu Shyam Ji (Sikar) and Nathdwara (Rajsamand)
|7580
|7385
|7749
|Rajasthan
|Spiritual Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Spiritual Circuit– ‘Development of Churu (Salasar Balaji)-Jaipur (Shri Samodke Balaji, Ghatke Balaji, Bandheke Balaji)- Viratnagar (Bijak, Jainnasiya, Ambika Temple)- Bharatpur (Kaman Region)- Dholpur (Muchkund) – Mehndipur Balaji- Chittorgarh (Sanwaliyaji)
|8705
|7223
|7503
|Rajasthan
|Heritage
Circuit
2017-18
|Development of Heritage Circuit Development of Rajsamand (Kumbhalgarh Fort) – Jaipur (Facade Illumination in Jaipur and Nahargarh Fort) -Jhalawar (Gagron Fort) – Chittorgarh (Chittorgarh Fort) – Jaisalmer (Jaisalmer Fort) – Hanumangarh (Gogamedi) – Udaipur (Pratap Gaurav Kendra) – Dholpur (Bagh-I-Nilofor and Purani Chawani) – Nagaur (Meera Bai Smarak, Merta) – Tonk (Sunehri Kothi)
|7061
|6699
|6704
|Sikkim
|North
East
Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Tourist Circuit linking Rangpo (entry) – Rorathang- Aritar- Phadamchen- Nathang-Sherathang- Tsongmo- Gangtok-Phodong- Mangan- Lachung-Yumthang- Lachen- Thangu-Gurudongmer- Mangan- Gangtok-TuminLingee- Singtam (exit)
|9805
|9741
|9277
|Sikkim
|North East Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Tourist Circuit Linking Singtam– Maka- Temi-BermoikTokel- Phongia- Namchi –Jorthang- Okharey- Sombaria-Daramdin- Jorethang- Melli (Exit)
|9532
|9532
|9055
|Tamil Nadu
|Coastal Circuit
2016-17
|Development of (Chennai- Mamamallapuram – Rameshwaram – Manpadu – Kanyakumari)
|7313
|7103
|7103
|Telangana
|Eco Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Eco Tourism Circuit in Mahaboobnagar district
|9162
|9125
|9162
|Telangana
|Tribal Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Mulugu-Laknavaram- Medavaram- Tadvai- Damaravi- Mallur- Bogatha Waterfalls
|7987
|7987
|7987
|Telangana
|Heritage Circuit
2017-18
|Development of Qutub Shahi Heritage Park- Paigah Tombs- Hayat Bakshi Mosque- Raymond’s Tomb
|9690
|7061
|9061
|Tripura
|North East Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Agartala – Sipahijala – Melaghar – Udaipur – Amarpur- Tirthamukh- Mandirghat– Dumboor- NarikelKunja- Gandachara– Ambassa
|8285
|7776
|7329
|Tripura
|North
East Circuit
2018-19
|Development of Surma Cherra- Unakoti- Jampui Hills- Gunabati – Bhunaneshwari- Neermahal- Boxanagar- Chottakhola- Pilak- Avangchaarra
|4483
|3525
|2684
|Uttar Pradesh
|Buddhist Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Srawasti, Kushinagar, & Kapilwastu
|8789
|7256
|6843
|Uttar Pradesh
|Ramayana Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Chitrakoot and Shringverpur
|6945
|6409
|5603
|Uttar Pradesh
|Spiritual Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Ahar-Aligarh-Kasganj-Sarosi (Unnao)-Pratapgarh- Kausambi-Mirzapur-Gorakhpur-Domariyaganj-Basti-Barabanki-Azamgarh-Kairana- Baghpat- Shahjahanpur
|7191
|6963
|6963
|Uttar Pradesh
|Spiritual Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Bijnor- Meerut- Kanpur- Kanpur Dehat- Banda- Ghazipur- Salempur- Ghosi- Balia- Ambedkar Nagar- Aligarh- Fatehpur- Deoria- Mahoba- Sonbhadra- Chandauli- Mishrikh- Bhadohi
|6751
|6414
|6362
|Uttar Pradesh
|Heritage Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Kalinjar Fort (Banda)- Maghar Dham (Sant Kabir Nagar)- Chauri Chaura, Shaheed Sthal (Fatehpur)- Mahuar shaheed Sthal (Ghosi)- Shaheed Smarak (Meerut)
|3665
|3227
|3665
|Uttar Pradesh
|Ramayana Circuit
2017-18
|Development of Ayodhya
|12721
|11546
|11322
|Uttar Pradesh
|Spiritual Circuit
2018-19
|Development of Jewar-Dadri-Sikandrabad-Noida-Khurja-Banda
|1203
|1143
|1169
|Uttar Pradesh
|Spiritual Circuit
2018-19
|Development of Gorakhnath Temple (Gorakhpur), Devipattan Temple (Balrampur) and Vatvashni Temple (Domariyagunj)
|1830
|1812
|1812
|Uttarakhand
|Eco Circuit
2015-16
|Integrated Development of Eco-Tourism, Adventure Sports, and Associated Tourism Related Infrastructure for Development of Tehri Lake & Surroundings as New Destination-District Tehri
|6917
|6917
|6920
|Uttarakhand
|Heritage Circuit
2016-17
|Integrated Development of Heritage Circuit in Kumaon Region – Katarmal -Jogeshwar-Baijnath-Devidhura
|7632
|6891
|6891
|West Bengal
|Coastal Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Beach Circuit: Udaipur- Digha- Shankarpur- Tajpur- Mandarmani- Fraserganj-Bakkhlai- Henry Island
|6799
|6507
|6507
|–
|Wayside Amenities
2018-19
|Development of Wayside Amenities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at Varanasi-Gaya; Kushinagar-Gaya- Kushinagar in collaboration with MoRTH
|1507
|1432
|1583
List of projects sanctioned under Swadesh Darshan 2.0:
(Rs. in Lakh)
|State /UT
|Destination
|Interventions Name
|Sanctioned Cost
|Karnataka
|Hampi
|Setting up of ‘Traveller nooks’
|2630
|Karnataka
|Mysuru
|Tonga ride Heritage experience zone
|412
|Tamil Nadu
|Mamallapuram
|Immersive experience at Shore Temple
|3002
|Telangana
|Bhongir
|Bhongir Fort Experiential Zone
|5681
|Madhya Pradesh
|Gwalior
|Phoolbagh Experience zone
|1673
|Rajasthan
|Bundi
|Spiritual Experience, Keshoraipatan
|1737
|Sikkim
|Gangtok
|Gangtok Cultural Village
|2259
|Telangana
|Ananathagiri
|Eco tourism zone at Ananathgiri forest
|3800
|Punjab
|Kapurthala
|Eco Tourism experience at Kanjili wetland
|2006
|Puducherry UT
|Karaikal
|Karaikal beach and waterfront experience
|2029
|Uttarakhand
|Pithoragarh
|Rural Tourism Cluster Experience at Gunji
|3220
|Uttarakhand
|Champawat
|Tea Garden Experience
|1121
|Kerala
|Kumarakom
|Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary Experience
|1392
|Meghalaya
|Sohra
|Meghalayan age Cave Experience
|3245
|Andhra Pradesh
|Araku-Lambasingi
|Borra Cave Experience at Araku
|2987
|Karnataka
|Mysuru
|Ecological Experience Zone
|1836
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Mechuka
|Mechuka Cultural Haat
|1848
|Assam
|Kokrajhar
|Kokrajhar Wetland Experience
|2667
|Assam
|Jorhat
|Reimagining Cinnamara Tea Estate
|2391
|Madhya Pradesh
|Chitrakoot
|Spritual experience through ghats of Chitrakoot
|2721
|Sikkim
|Gyalshing
|Eco-Wellness Experience at Yuksom Cluster
|1540
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Nacho
|Unlock Nacho Expedition
|1402
|Uttar Pradesh
|Naimisharanya
|Vedic- wellness Experience
|1594
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Mechuka
|Mechuka Adventure Park
|1275
|Ladakh UT
|Leh
|Julley Leh Biodiversity Park
|2489
|Ladakh UT
|Kargil
|Exploring LOC and Hundarman village Experience
|1201
|Meghalaya
|Sohra
|Waterfall Trails experience
|2784
|Uttar Pradesh
|Prayagraj
|Azad Park and Dekho Prayagraj Trail Experience
|1302
|Nagaland
|Chumoukedima
|Tribal Cultural Experience at Midway Retreat
|2156
List of projects sanctioned under PRASHAD Scheme:
(Rs. in Lakh)
|State/UT
|Project Name
|Sanction
Year
|Approved
Cost
|Amount
Released
|Andhra Pradesh
|Development of Pilgrim Amenities at Amaravati
|2015-16
|2777
|2777
|Development of Srisailam Temple
|2017-18
|4308
|4308
|Development of Pilgrimage Amenities at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narsimha Swami Vari Devasthanam at Simhachalam
|2022-23
|5404
|1369
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Development of Parshuram Kund
|2020-21
|3788
|2195
|Assam
|Development of Pilgrimage amenities at Kamakhya Temple
|2015-16
|2980
|2980
|Bihar
|Development at Patna Sahib
|2015-16
|4154
|3323
|Development of basic facilities at Vishnupad temple
|2014-15
|363
|363
|Chhattisgarh
|Development of Pilgrimage amenities at Maa Bamleshwari Devi Temple
|2020-21
|4844
|3213
|Gujarat
|Development of Dwarka
|2016-17
|1308
|1046
|Development of Pilgrimage Amenities at Somnath
|2016-17
|4536
|4536
|Development of Promenade at Somnath
|2018-19
|4712
|4712
|Development of Pilgrim Plaza with Queue management complex at Somnath Gujarat
|2021-22
|4997
|0
|Development of Pilgrimage Facilities at Ambaji Temple
|2022-23
|5000
|1054
|Haryana
|Development of Mata Mansa Devi Temple and Nada Saheb Gurudwara
|2019-20
|4853
|3468
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Development at Hazratbal Shrine
|2016-17
|4046
|3430
|Jharkhand
|Development of Baba Baidya Nath Dham
|2018-19
|3679
|3495
|Karnataka
|Development of Pilgrimage Amenities at Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple
|2023-24
|4571
|0
|Kerala
|Development at Guruvayur Temple
|2016-17
|4519
|4519
|Madhya Pradesh
|Development of Amarkantak
|2020-21
|4999
|3473
|Development of Omkareshwar
|2017-18
|4393
|4393
|Maharashtra
|Development of Trimbakeshwar
|2017-18
|4218
|2993
|Meghalaya
|Development of Pilgrimage Facilitation at Nongswalia Church, Nartiang Shakti Peeth, Aitnar Pool and Charantala Kali Temple
|2020-21
|2929
|2492
|Mizoram
|Development of Infrastructure for Pilgrimage and Heritage Tourism at Chite Vang, Zuangtai, Reiek and Aizawl
|2022-23
|4489
|652
|Nagaland
|Development of Pilgrimage Infrastructure at Molungkimong, Noksen Church, Aizuto, Wokha and Kohima
|2018-19
|2520
|2133
|Development of Pilgrimage Tourism Infrastructure at Zunheboto
|2022-23
|1818
|1090
|Odisha
|Infrastructure Development at Puri
|2014-15
|5000
|1000
|Punjab
|Development of Karuna Sagar Valmiki Sthal at Amritsar
|2015-16
|640
|640
|Development of Chamkaur Sahib
|2021-22
|3157
|1749
|Rajasthan
|Integrated Development of Pushkar/Ajmer
|2015-16
|3264
|2611
|Sikkim
|Development of Pilgrimage Facilitation at Four Patron Saints, Yuksom
|2020-21
|3332
|2831
|Tamil Nadu
|Development of Kanchipuram
|2016-17
|1399
|1399
|Development of Velankanni
|2016-17
|486
|486
|Telangana
|Development of Jogulamba Devi Temple
|2020-21
|3890
|2334
|Development of Pilgrimage and Heritage Tourism Infrastructure at Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple
|2022-23
|6200
|1282
|Development of Pilgrimage Infrastructure at Bhadrachalam
|2022-23
|4138
|843
|Tripura
|Development of Tripura Sundari Temple
|2020-21
|3780
|2562
|Uttar Pradesh
|Development of Varanasi –Phase –I
|2015-16
|1873
|1873
|Development of Mathura-Vrindavan as Mega Tourist Circuit (Ph-II)
|2014-15
|1098
|1098
|Development of River Cruise Tourism at Varanasi
|2017-18
|902
|902
|Construction of Tourist Facilitation Centre at Vrindavan
|2014-15
|936
|936
|Development of Varanasi – Phase II
|2017-18
|4460
|3177
|Development of Infrastructure facilities at Govardhan
|2018-19
|3759
|3097
|Uttarakhand
|Integrated Development of Kedarnath
|2015-16
|3477
|3477
|Development of Infrastructure for Pilgrimage Facilitation in Badrinath Ji Dham
|2018-19
|5615
|2743
|Augmentation of Pilgrimage Infrastructure Facilities at Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham
|2021-22
|5436
|1022
|West Bengal
|Development of Belur Math
|2016-17
|3003
|2339
List of Projects Sanctioned under the Scheme Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development:
(Rs. in Lakh)
|Name of State
|Year
|Name of Project
|Agency
|Amount sanctioned
|Amount Released
|Andhra Pradesh
|2017-18
|Sound and Light Show at Puttaparthy, Andhra Pradesh
|ITDC
|708.67
|354.33
|Andhra Pradesh
|2018-19
|Construction of Cruise Berth at Channel Berth in outer Harbour of patnam Port
|Visakhapatnam Port Trust
|3850.00
|2991.00
|Assam (Neamati, Pandu, Jogighopa & Biswanathghat)
|2019-20
|Ministry of Tourism has accorded approval for continuation of the development of 4 nos jetties in NW-2 (Brahmaputra)
|IWAI
|2803.05
|700.76
|Bihar
|2023-24
|3D Mapping with Aqua Screen Projection and Sound Show at Buxar, Bihar and Dynamic Lighting & Motif at Ram Rekha Ghat, Bihar
|BECIL
|599.96
|–
|Daman & Diu
|2014-15
|Sound & Light Show at Diu Fort, Diu
|ITDC
|775.54
|620.43
|Delhi
|2013-14
|Construction of Interpretation Centre at the World Heritage Site of Humayun’s Tomb, New Delhi.
|Aga Khan Foundation, New Delhi
|4944.84
|4944.84
|Delhi
|2017-18
|Sound and Light Show at (Purana Quila) Delhi
|ITDC
|1404.00
|685.00
|Delhi
|2019-20
|CFA for Development & renovation of selected facilities of National Museum
|National Council of Science Museums
(NCSM)
|4373.00
|2186.00
|Delhi
|2019-20
|CFA for Illumination of Building of National Gallery of Modern Art
|National Council of Science Museums
(NCSM)
|380.00
|304.00
|Delhi
|2020-21
|3D visual projection mapping of NGMA Building
|NGMA
|616.27
|425.68
|Delhi
|2022-23
|Project ‘Major Upgradation of National Science Centre
|NCSM
|3180.00
|318.00
|Delhi
|2023-24
|Development of Light & Sound and Multimedia Show at Rashtrapati Bhawan
|ITDC
|4712.00
|471.00
|Goa
|2014-15
|Cruise Terminal Building at Mormugao Port Trust
|Mormugao Port trust
|879.04
|767.187
|Goa
|2018-19
|Improvement of immigration facility and deepening of existing cruise berth at Mormugao
|Mormugao Port trust
|1316.40
|658.20
|Goa
|2021-22
|Creation of facilities for International and Domestic Cruise Vessels at Mormugao Port, Goa by Mormugao Port Trust (MPT)
|Mormugao
Port Trust
|5000.00
|4000.00
|Haryana
|2012-13
|Implementation of Multi media /Laser show at Tilyar Lake
|ITDC
|500.00
|224.05
|Haryana
|2017-18
|Sound and Light Show at Yadavindra Gardens, Pinjore, Haryana.
|ITDC
|600.00
|300.00
|J &K
|2012-13
|sound and Light Show at Dal Lake (Nigeen Lake)
|ITDC
|500.00
|400.00
|Kerala
|2016-17
|Development of a Walkway/Promenade on Willingdon Island, Cochin, Kerala
|Cochin Port Trust
|901.00
|826.59
|Kerala
|2016-17
|Central Financial Assistance for upgrading of Births & Backup area of Ernakulam Wharf
|Cochin Port Trust
|2141.00
|1912.80
|Kerala
|2016-17
|Project for Up-gradation of Golf Course at SAI Trivandrum Golf Club by the Sports Authority of India
|Sport Authority of India
|2464.99
|1232.49
|Kerala
|2018-19
|Developing infrastructure at Cochin Port Cruise Terminal.
|Cochin Port Trust
|120. 79
|114.17
|Kerala
|2018-19
|Creation of additional tourism facilities at the Cochin north Trust Walkway
|Cochin Port Trust
|466.47
|466.47
|Kerala
|2019-20
|CFA for Development of Additional infrastructure in the new Cochin Port Trust Terminal
|Cochin Port Trust
|1029.70
|888.62
|Leh &Ladakh
|2020-21
|Sound & Light Show at Leh, Ladakh & Water Screen Projection Multimedia Show at Tourist Facilitation Centre, Kargil, Ladakh
|ITDC
|2321.99
|765.99
|Madhya Pradesh
|2020-21
|Tourism Infrastructure at Beltaal Lake, Damoh, Madhya Pradesh by ITDC.
|ITDC
|2316.30
|1008.27
|Maharashtra
|2016-17
|Central Financial Assistance to Mumbai Port Trust for Development of Kanoji Angre Lighthouse as a tourist Destination
|Mumbai Port trust
|1500.00
|1500.00
|Maharashtra
|2017-18
|Up-gradation/modernization to International Cruise terminal at Indira Dock, Mumbai.
|Mumbai Port Trust
|1250.00
|1250.00
|Maharashtra
|2021-22
|Upgradation/Modernization to International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock, Mumbai Port Trust
|Mumbai Port Trust
|3750.00
|3600.00
|Mizoram
|2020-21
|Development of Convention Centre and associated Infrastructure at Aizawl, Mizoram
|WAPCOS
|3994.75
|2768.71
|NER
|2022-23
|Development of 22 viewpoints in North Eastern State
|NHIDCL
|4444.00
|2706.40
|Punjab
|2017-18
|Project for Infrastructural Development at JCP Attari
|BSF
|1312.00
|1029.59
|Punjab
|2018-19
|CFA for Restoration/ Renovation of ‘Jallianwala Bagh Memorial’ & Additional work to be taken at Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial at Amritsar, Punjab.
|ASI
|2302.00
|2197.00
|Rajasthan
|2022-23
|Development of border tourism at Border Security Force Check Post, Tanot complex
|BSF
|1767.66
|883.83
|Rajasthan
|2023-24
|Installation of Musical Fountain & Water Screen Multimedia based projection show at Nawal Sagar Lake, Bundi
|ITDC
|925.67
|9.25
|Tamil Nadu
|2012-13
|Cruise Passenger Facilities Centre in the existing Passenger Terminal at Chennai Port.
|Chennai Port Trust
|1724.66
|1724.66
|Telangana
|2022-23
|Multimedia Laser Show with Water Screen and Musical Fountain at Sanjeevaiah Park, Hyderabad, Telanagana
|BECIL
|5000.00
|4090.00
|Telangana
|2022-23
|Design, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Digital Multimedia Technology and Lightings at Osmania Arts University, Hyderabad Telangana
|BECIL
|1179.00
|943.47
|Uttar
Pradesh
|2017-18
|Illumination of three monuments in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh-
1. DashashwamedhGhat to DarbangaGhat (stretch of 300 m)
2. TulsiManas Mandir
3. Sarnath Museum
|CPWD
|293.55
|293.54
|Uttar Pradesh
|2014-15
|Illumination of monuments in Varanasi/Sarnath (Dhamekh Stupa in SarnathChaukhandi Stupa in Sarnath, Tomb of Lalkan in Sarnath and Man Mahal in Banaras).
|ITDC
|512.43
|381.47
Railway Station Sanctioned under the Assistant to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development Scheme:
(Rs. in Lakh)
|S.
No.
|Financial Year
|Name of the Projects (Joint Development of )
|Railway Zone
|Railway Division
|Amount Sanctioned
|Total Release
|2023-14
|Amritsar Railway Station
|NR
|Firozepur
|584
|468
|Rai-Bareilly Railway Station
|NR
|Lucknow
|444
|355
|Trivandrum Railway Station
|SR
|Trivandrum
|598
|400
|Gaya Railway Station
|ECR
|Mughalsarai
|518
|414
|Agra Cantt. Railway Station
|NCR
|Agra
|505
|505
|
|2014-15
|Ajmer Railway Station
|NWR
|Ajmer
|552
|552
|
|Jaipur Railway Station
|NWR
|Jaipur
|488
|390
|
|2016-17
|Hyderabad Railway Station
|SCR
|Hyderabad
|441
|352
|
|Nanded Railway Station
|SCR
|Nanded
|518
|259
|
|Tirupati Railway Station
|SCR
|Guntakal
|575
|459
|
|Hospet Railway station
|SWR
|Hubli
|541
|432
|
|Puri Railway Station
|ECoR
|Khurda Road
|615
|615
|
|2017-18
|Rameshwaram Railway Station
|SR
|Madurai
|470
|376
|
|Aurangabad Railway Station
|SCR
|Nanded
|571
|285
|
|Rampurhat Railway Station
|ER
|Howrah
|348
|174
|
|TarakeshwarRailway Station
|ER
|Howrah
|387
|193
|
|2018-19
|Madurai Railway Station
|SR
|Madurai
|448
|356
|
|Kamakhya Railway Station
|NFR
|Lumding
|496
|402
|
|Guwahati Railway Station
|NFR
|Lumding
|499
|434
|
|2019-20
|New Jalpaiguri Railway Station
|NFR
|Katihar
|455
|227
|
|Chittorgarh Railway Station
|WR
|Ratlam
|499
|250
|
|2020-21
|Kurukshetra Railway Station
|NR
|Delhi
|302
|151