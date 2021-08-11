Financial Assistance to Transgender Persons

New Delhi : In order to assist the Transgender persons who lost livelihood during the lockdowns due to the pandemic, assistance of Rs.1,500 was provided through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to 5,711 Persons during the first lockdown and to 5,938 persons in the second wave. State-wise details are at Annexure-1 & 2.
This was one time measure in order to support those transgender persons, who lost their livelihoods during the pandemic.
Annexure-1
|S. No.
|State/UT
|No. of Beneficiaries
|1.
|Andhra Pradesh
|118
|2.
|Arunachal Pradesh
|31
|3.
|Assam
|10
|4.
|Bihar
|165
|5.
|Chhattisgarh
|624
|6.
|Goa
|31
|7.
|Gujarat
|150
|8.
|Haryana
|52
|9.
|Himachal Pradesh
|2
|10.
|Jammu & Kashmir
|8
|11.
|Jharkhand
|86
|12.
|Karnataka
|561
|13.
|Kerala
|172
|14.
|Madhya Pradesh
|47
|15.
|Maharashtra
|510
|16.
|Manipur
|189
|17.
|Meghalaya
|2
|18.
|Mizoram
|8
|19.
|Nagaland
|5
|20.
|Odisha
|218
|21.
|Punjab
|216
|22.
|Rajasthan
|215
|23.
|Sikkim
|1
|24.
|Tamil Nadu
|1,036
|25.
|Telangana
|37
|26.
|Tripura
|1
|27.
|Uttar Pradesh
|119
|28.
|Uttarakhand
|7
|29.
|West Bengal
|814
|30.
|Chandigarh
|17
|31.
|Delhi
|158
|32.
|Lakshadweep
|44
|33.
|Puducherry
|57
|Total
|5,711
Annexure-2
|S.No
|State/UT
|No. of Beneficiaries
|
|Andhra Pradesh
|7
|
|Assam
|17
|
|Bihar
|149
|
|Chhattisgarh
|590
|
|Gujarat
|310
|
|Haryana
|74
|
|Himachal Pradesh
|6
|
|Jharkhand
|15
|
|Karnataka
|476
|
|Kerala
|197
|
|Madhya Pradesh
|91
|
|Maharashtra
|131
|
|Manipur
|385
|
|Meghalaya
|7
|
|Mizoram
|3
|
|Nagaland
|14
|
|Odisha
|681
|
|Punjab
|75
|
|Rajasthan
|197
|
|Sikkim
|4
|
|Tamil Nadu
|710
|
|Telangana
|718
|
|Uttarakhand
|50
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|76
|
|West Bengal
|576
|
|Chandigarh
|35
|
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|1
|
|Delhi NCT
|334
|
|Jammu & Kashmir
|9
|Total
|5,938
This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.