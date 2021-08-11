Financial Assistance to Transgender Persons

New Delhi : In order to assist the Transgender persons who lost livelihood during the lockdowns due to the pandemic, assistance of Rs.1,500 was provided through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to 5,711 Persons during the first lockdown and to 5,938 persons in the second wave. State-wise details are at Annexure-1 & 2.

This was one time measure in order to support those transgender persons, who lost their livelihoods during the pandemic.

 

Annexure-1

 

S. No. State/UT No. of Beneficiaries
1. Andhra Pradesh 118
2. Arunachal Pradesh 31
3. Assam 10
4. Bihar 165
5. Chhattisgarh 624
6. Goa 31
7. Gujarat 150
8. Haryana 52
9. Himachal Pradesh 2
10. Jammu & Kashmir 8
11. Jharkhand 86
12. Karnataka 561
13. Kerala 172
14. Madhya Pradesh 47
15. Maharashtra 510
16. Manipur 189
17. Meghalaya 2
18. Mizoram 8
19. Nagaland 5
20. Odisha 218
21. Punjab 216
22. Rajasthan 215
23. Sikkim 1
24. Tamil Nadu 1,036
25. Telangana 37
26. Tripura 1
27. Uttar Pradesh 119
28. Uttarakhand 7
29. West Bengal 814
30. Chandigarh 17
31. Delhi 158
32. Lakshadweep 44
33. Puducherry 57
  Total 5,711

 

 

Annexure-2

 

 

S.No State/UT No. of Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh 7
Assam 17
Bihar 149
Chhattisgarh 590
Gujarat 310
Haryana 74
Himachal Pradesh 6
Jharkhand 15
Karnataka 476
Kerala 197
Madhya Pradesh 91
Maharashtra 131
Manipur 385
Meghalaya 7
Mizoram 3
Nagaland 14
Odisha 681
Punjab 75
Rajasthan 197
Sikkim 4
Tamil Nadu 710
Telangana 718
Uttarakhand 50
Uttar Pradesh 76
West Bengal 576
Chandigarh 35
Dadra and Nagar Haveli 1
Delhi NCT 334
Jammu & Kashmir 9
  Total 5,938

 

This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy in the Rajya  Sabha in a written reply.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR