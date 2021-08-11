Financial Assistance to Transgender Persons

New Delhi : In order to assist the Transgender persons who lost livelihood during the lockdowns due to the pandemic, assistance of Rs.1,500 was provided through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to 5,711 Persons during the first lockdown and to 5,938 persons in the second wave. State-wise details are at Annexure-1 & 2.

This was one time measure in order to support those transgender persons, who lost their livelihoods during the pandemic.

Annexure-1

S. No. State/UT No. of Beneficiaries 1. Andhra Pradesh 118 2. Arunachal Pradesh 31 3. Assam 10 4. Bihar 165 5. Chhattisgarh 624 6. Goa 31 7. Gujarat 150 8. Haryana 52 9. Himachal Pradesh 2 10. Jammu & Kashmir 8 11. Jharkhand 86 12. Karnataka 561 13. Kerala 172 14. Madhya Pradesh 47 15. Maharashtra 510 16. Manipur 189 17. Meghalaya 2 18. Mizoram 8 19. Nagaland 5 20. Odisha 218 21. Punjab 216 22. Rajasthan 215 23. Sikkim 1 24. Tamil Nadu 1,036 25. Telangana 37 26. Tripura 1 27. Uttar Pradesh 119 28. Uttarakhand 7 29. West Bengal 814 30. Chandigarh 17 31. Delhi 158 32. Lakshadweep 44 33. Puducherry 57 Total 5,711

Annexure-2

S.No State/UT No. of Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 7 Assam 17 Bihar 149 Chhattisgarh 590 Gujarat 310 Haryana 74 Himachal Pradesh 6 Jharkhand 15 Karnataka 476 Kerala 197 Madhya Pradesh 91 Maharashtra 131 Manipur 385 Meghalaya 7 Mizoram 3 Nagaland 14 Odisha 681 Punjab 75 Rajasthan 197 Sikkim 4 Tamil Nadu 710 Telangana 718 Uttarakhand 50 Uttar Pradesh 76 West Bengal 576 Chandigarh 35 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 1 Delhi NCT 334 Jammu & Kashmir 9 Total 5,938

This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.