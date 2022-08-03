Financial assistance of 16,854.84 Lakh provided to States/State Agencies from 2019-20 to 2022-23 (till 30.06.2022) under National Handloom Development Programme

New Delhi : Ministry of Textiles is implementing National Handloom Development Programme across the country for development of handlooms and welfare of weavers.

Under the scheme, based on the proposals received from States/UTs, financial assistance is provided to eligible handloom agencies including State Handloom Agencies & Handloom Cooperative societies/weavers for implementation of various interventions like infrastructure development, purchase of upgraded looms & accessories, solar lighting units, construction of worksheds, design innovation, product development & diversification, capacity building, marketing of handloom products, Mudra loans at concessional rates etc. During the last three years and current year from 2019-20 to 2022-23 (till 30.06.2022), total number of 31,094 weavers have been provided looms and accessories in the country.

Details of financial assistance provided to States/State Agencies during last three years and current year from 2019-20 to 2022-23 (till 30.06.2022) under National Handloom Development Programme are as under:

S. No. State/UTs Financial assistance provided (Rs. in lakh) 1 Andhra Pradesh 2,216.73 2 Arunachal Pradesh 191.10 3 Assam 1,694.77 4 Bihar 491.44 5 Chhattisgarh 388.20 6 Gujarat 165.21 7 Haryana 6.60 8 Himachal Pradesh 72.98 9 Jammu & Kashmir 361.11 10 Jharkhand 475.27 11 Karnataka 682.25 12 Kerala 493.25 13 Ladakh 6.65 14 Madhya Pradesh 321.75 15 Maharashtra 245.64 16 Manipur 3,596.78 17 Mizoram 809.50 18 Nagaland 404.53 19 Orissa 1,009.83 20 Punjab 24.14 21 Rajasthan 59.10 22 Sikkim 126.58 23 Tamil Nadu 753.74 24 Telangana 570.19 25 Tripura 469.60 26 Uttar Pradesh 764.77 27 Uttarakhand 64.12 28 West Bengal 389.04 Total 16,854.84

This information was given by the Minister of State for Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.