Financial assistance of 16,854.84 Lakh provided to States/State Agencies from 2019-20 to 2022-23 (till 30.06.2022) under National Handloom Development Programme

New Delhi : Ministry of Textiles is implementing National Handloom Development Programme across the country for development of handlooms and welfare of weavers.
Under the scheme, based on the proposals received from States/UTs, financial assistance is provided to eligible handloom agencies including State Handloom Agencies & Handloom Cooperative societies/weavers for implementation of various interventions like infrastructure development, purchase of upgraded looms & accessories, solar lighting units, construction of worksheds, design innovation, product development & diversification, capacity building, marketing of handloom products, Mudra loans at concessional rates etc. During the last three years and current year from 2019-20 to 2022-23 (till 30.06.2022), total number of 31,094 weavers have been provided looms and accessories in the country.
Details of financial assistance provided to States/State Agencies during last three years and current year from 2019-20 to 2022-23 (till 30.06.2022) under National Handloom Development Programme are as under:
|S. No.
|State/UTs
|Financial assistance provided
(Rs. in lakh)
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|2,216.73
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|191.10
|3
|Assam
|1,694.77
|4
|Bihar
|491.44
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|388.20
|6
|Gujarat
|165.21
|7
|Haryana
|6.60
|8
|Himachal Pradesh
|72.98
|9
|Jammu & Kashmir
|361.11
|10
|Jharkhand
|475.27
|11
|Karnataka
|682.25
|12
|Kerala
|493.25
|13
|Ladakh
|6.65
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|321.75
|15
|Maharashtra
|245.64
|16
|Manipur
|3,596.78
|17
|Mizoram
|809.50
|18
|Nagaland
|404.53
|19
|Orissa
|1,009.83
|20
|Punjab
|24.14
|21
|Rajasthan
|59.10
|22
|Sikkim
|126.58
|23
|Tamil Nadu
|753.74
|24
|Telangana
|570.19
|25
|Tripura
|469.60
|26
|Uttar Pradesh
|764.77
|27
|Uttarakhand
|64.12
|28
|West Bengal
|389.04
|Total
|16,854.84
This information was given by the Minister of State for Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.