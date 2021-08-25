Finance Minister unveils 4th edition of Public Sector Bank Reforms Agenda – EASE 4.0 in Mumbai

New Delhi : Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman today unveiled the fourth edition of the Public Sector Bank (PSB) Reforms Agenda ‘EASE 4.0’ for 2021-22 – tech-enabled, simplified, and collaborative banking. She unveiled the annual report for the PSB Reforms Agenda EASE 3.0 for 2020-21 and participated in the awards ceremony to felicitate best performing banks on EASE 3.0 Banking Reforms Index.

Shri Pankaj Jain, Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Shri Amit Agrawal, Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services & Chairman IBA, Shri Rajkiran Rai G., were also present at the event.

SBI, BoB Union Bank of India win top honous.

State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India have won the awards for best performing banks for PSB Reforms EASE 3.0 based on the EASE index.

Indian Bank won the award for the best improvement from the baseline performance. SBI, BoB, Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank won the top awards in different themes of the PSB Reforms Agenda EASE 3.0.

Details of EASE 3.0 Awards can be accessed here