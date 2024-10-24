Finance Minister Sitharaman Discusses Global Economic Priorities at IMF-World Bank Panel

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, participated in a panel discussion on “Bretton Woods Institutions at 80: Priorities for the Next Decade” alongside Lawrence H. Summers (President Emeritus, Harvard University), Carlos Cuerpo (Minister of Economy, Spain), and Rania A. Al Mashat (Minister of Planning, Egypt). The discussion, organized by the Center for Global Development, took place on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings 2024 in Washington, DC.