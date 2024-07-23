Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2024-25 at around 11 AM today

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha today at 11 AM. It will be the first Budget of the Narendra Modi government in its third term. Ahead of the Budget presentation, the Economic Survey 2023-24 was tabled in both Houses of Parliament yesterday, giving an overview of the economy’s performance.

Akashvani correspondent reports that this will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s seventh consecutive Budget presentation since taking office in 2019. During her pre Budget consultations, Finance Minister held meetings with several stakeholders, including experts and representatives from farmer associations and agriculture economists, trade unions, education and health sector; employment and skilling, MSME, trade and services, as well as, infrastructure, energy and urban sector.

In the course of the consultations, Ms Sitharaman assured experts and representatives that their suggestions would be carefully examined and considered while preparing the Budget. After presentation of the Budget in the Lok Sabha, the copy of the budget will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

