Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Pro-Growth Budget 2024-25 Tommorow

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2024-25 Budget on Tuesday, with hopes for income-tax relief amid high inflation. Experts suggest raising the tax exemption limit, reducing tax rates, and increasing deductions. The All India Federation of Tax Practitioners proposes new tax slabs and higher exemptions. The budget aims to address inflation, boost savings, and focus on manufacturing, housing, education, employment, and skill development to make India the third-largest economy by 2027.