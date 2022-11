New Delhi : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated an exhibition on the occasion of 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan at Vigyan Bhawan.

Besides, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also addressed the audience during the 400th birth anniversary celebration of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan & appreciated the efforts of Assam govt by highlighting valour & achievement of the kingdom.