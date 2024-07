Bhubaneswar: The Finance Department, Government of Odisha, puts the Bio-metric Attendance Recording System to use for its employees. No action if attendance is 7.30 hours or more; compulsory deductions of half day leave, if attendance is above 4.00 hours but less than 7.30 hours on a day; compulsory deductions of one day leave, if attendance is less than 4.00 hours on a day, states the office order.