Final stage of preparations for Union Budget 2024-25 commences with customary Halwa Ceremony in New Delhi, today

The Halwa ceremony, marking the final stage of the Budget preparation process for Union Budget 2024-25, was held in New Delhi, today, in the presence of Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary.

A customary Halwa ceremony is performed every year before the ‘lock-in’ process of officials involved in the Budget preparation begins. The Union Budget 2024-25 is to be presented on 23rd July, 2024.

All Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. will also be available on the “Union Budget Mobile App” for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience. The App is bilingual (English & Hindi) and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. The App can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in).

The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Union Finance Minister in Parliament on 23rd July, 2024.

At the Halwa Ceremony, the Union Finance Minister was also accompanied by Secretaries of Ministry of Finance and other senior officers of Government of India involved in the Budget preparation.

As part of the ceremony, the Union Finance Minister also took a tour of the Budget Press and reviewed the preparations besides extending her best wishes to the officials concerned.