FINAL RESULT OF COMBINED MEDICAL SERVICES EXAMINATION, 2021

New Delhi : Based on the result of the Written Examination (Part–I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION on 21st November, 2021 followed by Personality Test (Part – II) held from July to October, 2022, the following lists of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the services/posts under two categories are appended :

Category-I

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service;

Category-II

(i) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways;

(ii) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council; and

(iii) General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled are as under:

Category-I :

GENERAL OBC SC ST EWS Total* 157 174 – – 18 349

* Including 04 PwBD-I, 03 PwBD-2, 03 PwBD-3 & 04 PwBD-4&5 vacancies

Category – II:

GENERAL OBC SC ST EWS Total* 169 123 86 44 74 496

* Including 17 PwBD-1, 03 PwBD-2, 03 PwBD-3 & 03 PwBD-4&5 vacancies

3 (a). A total of 340 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-I as under:

Category Number of candidates recommended General 96 candidates (including 02 PwBD candidates) Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 22 candidates Other Backward Classes (OBC) 219 candidates (including 03 PwBD candidates) Scheduled Castes (SC) 03 candidates TOTAL 340 candidates (including 05 PwBD candidates)

* Since 09 vacancies pertaining to PwBD [ 02-PwBD-2, 03-PwBD-3 and 04-PwBD- 4 & 5] remain unfilled due to non availability of suitable candidates, 09 vacancies of General category have been carried forward to next year in terms of DOPT`s OM 36035/2/2017-Estt.(Res) dated 15.01.2018.

3(b). A total of 440 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-II as under:

Category Number of candidates recommended General 113 candidates (including 09 PwBD candidates) Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 74 candidates Other Backward Classes (OBC) 123 candidates (including 06 PwBD candidates) Scheduled Castes (SC) 86 candidates (including 01 PwBD candidate) Scheduled Tribes (ST) 44 candidates (including 01 PwBD candidate) TOTAL 440 candidates (including 17 PwBD candidates)

* Since 09 vacancies pertaining to PwBD [ 03-PwBD-2, 03-PwBD-3 and 03-PwBD- 4 & 5] remain unfilled due to non availability of suitable candidates, 09 vacancies of General category have been carried forward to next year in terms of DOPT`s OM 36035/2/2017-Estt.(Res) dated 15.01.2018.

For category-II, the Commission has maintained a consolidated Reserve List of candidates in accordance with Rules 13 (4) and (5) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 as under:

GENERAL OBC SC EWS TOTAL 47 36 02 09 94

Appointments to the above said services/posts will be made according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions and all pre-appointment formalities/ verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. Allotment of candidates to the services/posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of services/posts expressed by them.

The candidature of 322 recommended candidates with following Roll Nos. are provisional:

