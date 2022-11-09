FINAL RESULT OF COMBINED MEDICAL SERVICES EXAMINATION, 2021

New Delhi : Based on the result of the Written Examination (Part–I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION on 21st November, 2021 followed by Personality Test (Part – II) held from July to October, 2022, the following lists of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the services/posts under two categories are appended :
Category-I
Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service;
Category-II
(i) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways;
(ii) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council; and
(iii) General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
- The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled are as under:
Category-I :
|GENERAL
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|EWS
|Total*
|157
|174
|–
|–
|18
|349
* Including 04 PwBD-I, 03 PwBD-2, 03 PwBD-3 & 04 PwBD-4&5 vacancies
Category – II:
|GENERAL
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|EWS
|Total*
|169
|123
|86
|44
|74
|496
* Including 17 PwBD-1, 03 PwBD-2, 03 PwBD-3 & 03 PwBD-4&5 vacancies
3 (a). A total of 340 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-I as under:
|Category
|Number of candidates recommended
|General
|96 candidates
(including 02 PwBD candidates)
|Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
|22 candidates
|Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|219 candidates
(including 03 PwBD candidates)
|Scheduled Castes (SC)
|03 candidates
|TOTAL
|340 candidates
(including 05 PwBD candidates)
* Since 09 vacancies pertaining to PwBD [ 02-PwBD-2, 03-PwBD-3 and 04-PwBD- 4 & 5] remain unfilled due to non availability of suitable candidates, 09 vacancies of General category have been carried forward to next year in terms of DOPT`s OM 36035/2/2017-Estt.(Res) dated 15.01.2018.
3(b). A total of 440 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-II as under:
|Category
|Number of candidates recommended
|General
|113 candidates
(including 09 PwBD candidates)
|Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
|74 candidates
|Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|123 candidates
(including 06 PwBD candidates)
|Scheduled Castes (SC)
|86 candidates
(including 01 PwBD candidate)
|Scheduled Tribes (ST)
|44 candidates
(including 01 PwBD candidate)
|TOTAL
|440 candidates
(including 17 PwBD candidates)
* Since 09 vacancies pertaining to PwBD [ 03-PwBD-2, 03-PwBD-3 and 03-PwBD- 4 & 5] remain unfilled due to non availability of suitable candidates, 09 vacancies of General category have been carried forward to next year in terms of DOPT`s OM 36035/2/2017-Estt.(Res) dated 15.01.2018.
- For category-II, the Commission has maintained a consolidated Reserve List of candidates in accordance with Rules 13 (4) and (5) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 as under:
|GENERAL
|OBC
|SC
|EWS
|TOTAL
|47
|36
|02
|09
|94
- Appointments to the above said services/posts will be made according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions and all pre-appointment formalities/ verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. Allotment of candidates to the services/posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of services/posts expressed by them.
- The candidature of 322 recommended candidates with following Roll Nos. are provisional:
|0100013
|0600752
|0805740
|0900293
|1005153
|1203385
|1501260
|2400663
|2602248
|0100393
|0600816
|0805795
|1000090
|1005322
|1203493
|1501375
|2400983
|2602407
|0100630
|0601627
|0805935
|1000168
|1005358
|1203581
|1800073
|2401115
|3400087
|0100747
|0700551
|0806110
|1000255
|1005419
|1203920
|1900158
|2401192
|3400258
|0100894
|0700770
|0806182
|1000279
|1005532
|1204265
|1900172
|2401353
|3500144
|0101041
|0800056
|0806465
|1000375
|1005707
|1204535
|1900406
|2401369
|3500154
|0200197
|0800099
|0806466
|1000586
|1005752
|1205018
|1900503
|2401370
|3500789
|0200453
|0800117
|0806745
|1000752
|1005844
|1205120
|1900597
|2401408
|3900015
|0300060
|0800269
|0806992
|1001228
|1100075
|1205175
|1900623
|2401533
|3900081
|0300137
|0800542
|0807024
|1001314
|1100130
|1205487
|1900638
|2401538
|3900149
|0300172
|0800626
|0807410
|1001320
|1100146
|1205557
|1900686
|2401572
|3900173
|0300221
|0800656
|0807636
|1001571
|1100184
|1205716
|1900903
|2401581
|4000083
|0300405
|0800837
|0807730
|1001589
|1100213
|1207095
|1901108
|2401755
|4000180
|0300732
|0801231
|0807845
|1001650
|1100492
|1207243
|1901185
|2401880
|4000416
|0301073
|0801366
|0807864
|1001653
|1100566
|1207347
|1901424
|2402013
|4000468
|0301151
|0801486
|0807931
|1001655
|1100612
|1207384
|1901449
|2402043
|4000471
|0301723
|0801658
|0808100
|1001669
|1100968
|1207402
|1901483
|2402136
|4900402
|0400024
|0801689
|0808136
|1001734
|1100977
|1207750
|1901488
|2402185
|5000239
|0400226
|0801778
|0808456
|1001849
|1101270
|1207789
|1901524
|2402256
|5000335
|0400396
|0801897
|0808758
|1001896
|1101598
|1207967
|1901544
|2402439
|5000641
|0400563
|0802087
|0808841
|1002042
|1101993
|1208370
|1901640
|2402504
|5000791
|0400749
|0802113
|0809029
|1002134
|1102071
|1300123
|1901665
|2402729
|5000819
|0400926
|0802123
|0809201
|1002678
|1102132
|1300268
|1901668
|2403349
|5001180
|0401075
|0802412
|0809304
|1002756
|1102231
|1300336
|1901759
|2403429
|5100525
|0401190
|0802691
|0809662
|1002871
|1200679
|1300488
|1901763
|2403500
|5100678
|0500028
|0802717
|0810457
|1003335
|1200862
|1300878
|1901909
|2403608
|5100729
|0500227
|0802764
|0810538
|1003506
|1201369
|1301676
|1901960
|2600332
|5100763
|0500270
|0802772
|0810655
|1003744
|1201376
|1400399
|1902087
|2600586
|5100829
|0500271
|0803093
|0811156
|1003901
|1201515
|1500008
|1902195
|2600637
|5100970
|0500339
|0804093
|0811171
|1003986
|1201946
|1500031
|1902479
|2600728
|5101148
|0500980
|0804290
|0811248
|1004005
|1202659
|1500092
|2400137
|2600967
|5200027
|0500990
|0804454
|0811392
|1004408
|1202682
|1500718
|2400214
|2601055
|5200160
|0501075
|0804724
|0811575
|1004450
|1203058
|1500743
|2400225
|2601567
|5400102
|0501364
|0804943
|0811696
|1004474
|1203135
|1500780
|2400228
|2601588
|5400288
|0600075
|0805382
|0811925
|1004704
|1203251
|1500828
|2400228
|2601661
|0600122
|0805532
|0812012
|1004752
|1203348
|1501086
|2400552
|2602163
- The offer of appointment to the above listed provisional candidates will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of Final result. In case the provisional candidate fails to submit the requisite documents in original as required by the Commission within this period, his candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard.
- Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification relating to this Examination on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter. The result will also be available on Website of the Commission [i.e.www.upsc.gov.in]. The mark sheet is expected to be available on the websitewww.upsc.gov.in within fifteen days from the date of publication of result.