Final Decision on GST Rates for Online Games

GoM given the task of making decisions concerning the GST rate for online games has delayed its final say once again. However, experts believe that the GoM will opt for separate policies regarding games of skill and gambling. If it happens, this decision to develop separate policies will be examined with interest by leaders of the rapidly developing gaming industry in India, as well as representatives of the online casino sector which is hoping to expand its reach in a country where it already has a strong foothold as you can see from more information available online.

Decision is close as expert opinions are sought

Professionals involved in both the gaming and gambling sectors are hoping the wait for final decisions will not take much longer. It seems likely that this will be the case as the GoM hopes to deliver its advice to the GST Council once it receives the opinions it has sought from legal experts and industry stakeholders.

The decision has certainly been a long time coming, as the GoM was first presented with the task last May. In advance of the final outcome, representatives of the online gaming industry have welcomed the probability that games will be separated into different categories and taxed in those categories. Taxing in this way will allow international best practices to be taken into account when it comes to the online gaming industry, where the suggestion is that a GST of 28% is too high. International processes also suggest that taxation should not be on gross sales but rather on the commission on the platform, which is normally around 3-5%.

Industry professionals state that a failure to embrace these international standards will have an adverse effect on the expanding gaming industry in India. This will happen as development studios move elsewhere or close down because they are unable to compete with competitors in other countries.

Wider regulation is required

Experts have also been expressing their opinions about the need to look at regulation alongside taxation. The suggestion is that it would be a lot easier to effectively revise the GST situation if online games and gambling were subject to recognised legislation. Interestingly, the GoM is chaired by Chief Minister of Meghalaya where regulations and licensing are in place for gaming companies.

The situation in Meghalaya seems unlikely to be reflected in other areas of India right now, but many people believe this type of regulation would help to create a fairer and more efficient taxation system. Having regulations in place would certainly make it easier to collect taxes efficiently.

However, in the current climate, the most important outstanding decisions to be made are those around GST. It’s frustrating that these decisions have been delayed once again, but it seems certain there will be more news soon, and this news is likely to include separating games into different categories and taxing them accordingly.