Final Date for National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) Applications Extended to November 15

The last date for submission of applications by the selected meritorious students on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the year 2024-25 has been extended up to 15.11.2024. The NSP portal is open for submission of applications by students with effect from 30th June 2024. In this project year 2024-25, the selected students are first to do a One-Time Registration (OTR) on the NSP, after which they have to apply for the scholarship scheme that they have selected. The FAQ details for registration on NSP can be accessed at https://scholarships.gov.in/studentFAQs.

Through the ‘National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme’ implemented by the Department of School Education & Literacy, scholarships are awarded to meritorious students from economically weaker sections to arrest their drop-out after elementary level, i.e., Class VIII and encourage them to complete their school education up to higher secondary level, i.e., Class XII.

The scheme provides one lakh fresh scholarships every year for Class IX students who clear the qualifying exam for the scholarship conducted by the State/UT governments. The scholarship is continued through renewal mode from Classes X to XII based on the student’s academic performance. The scheme is applicable only to students studying in State Government, Government-aided, and local body schools and the scholarship amount is Rs. 12000 per annum per student.

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) is implemented through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) – the one-stop platform for scholarship schemes disbursed to students by the Government of India. As of 01.11.2024, 86323 fresh and 162175 renewal applications have been finally submitted by applicants. NMMSS scholarships are disbursed directly into the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode. The eligibility parameters for availing the scholarship include parental income not more than Rs. 3.50 lakh per annum and a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in the Class VII examination for appearing in the selection test for award of scholarship (relaxable by 5% for SC/ST students).

On the NSP portal, there are two levels of verification of the scholarship application of selected students: Level-1 (L1) verification is at the Institute Nodal Officer (INO) and Level-2 (L2) is with the District Nodal Officer (DNO). The last date for INO level (L1) verification is 30.11.2024 and for DNO level (L2) verification is 15.12.2024.