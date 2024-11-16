Final Countdown begins as Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, 2024 all set to kick off  

Shillong : With an exciting lineup of international music icons, regional talent, and cultural attractions, Day-1 of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is all set to kick off on Friday, November 15, at the RBDSA Sports Complex, Bhoirymbong.

Having majority of the international sensations including Akon already reached Northeast, Shillong is going to experience the musical extravaganza like never before, celebrating ‘Year of Legends’.

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad K. Sangma, will inaugurate the festival, in the presence of the esteemed guest Hon’ble Union Minister of DoNER, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia and Tourism Minister of Meghalaya Shri Paul Lyngdoh.

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival has grown into a major cultural attraction, drawing thousands of tourists from the country and beyond. The people celebrate the scenic beauty of cherry blossoms with music, food, art, and many more.

R&B Superstar Akon in his Superfan Tour will be the headliner of the day-one of Shillong Cherry Blossom festival. This will be followed by electric show by legendary group Boney M on their Farewell Tour, making this a rare opportunity to witness the band live. Singing sensation Jasleen Royal, international star Lucas, Northeast’s The Great Society and beloved local artists like Queen Sensation and Rito Riba, will also join the celebration on Friday.

Clean Bandit and acclaimed Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor will perform on Day-Two, followed by DJ R3HAB with his electrifying beats. Local band Khasi Bloodz, SK Korn, and artists from the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP) will also showcase their talents, underscoring the festival’s commitment to promote regional talents.

For the first time, the festival will also have a designated Japanese Arena, which came as a result of the visit of Japanese Ambassador to Meghalaya where he noticed the similarities between both the places with Blooming Cherry, definitely, being one of them. Here, the visitors can experience the vibrant culture of Japan. The arena will offer a unique fusion of art, anime, and entertainment. This dedicated space will also feature anime screenings to give fans a chance to enjoy popular Japanese animation on the big screen.