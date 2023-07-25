Final Amendment of Rule 15 of the RPwD Rules 2017

Under the provision of section 40 of RPwD Act 2016, the Central Government in consultation with the Chief Commissioner formulate rules for persons with disabilities laying down the standards of accessibility for the physical environment, transportation, information and communication, including appropriate technologies and systems and other facilities and services provided to the public in urban and rural areas.

In addition to Harmonised Guidelines and Space Standards for Universal Accessibility in India-2021 and Accessibility for the ICT products and services (Part I & II) 03 sector specific accessibility guidelines prepared by concerned Ministries/Department namely Ministry of Culture, Department of Sports and Ministry of Civil Aviation are now amended in the Right of Persons with Disabilities (Amendment) Rules, 2023. The detail of the notifications is as follows;

Culture sector specific harmonised accessibility standards by Ministry of Culture amended vide notification G.S.R. 504(E) dated the 13 th July, 2023.

July, 2023. Guidelines on accessible sports complex and residential facilities for sports persons with disabilities by Department of Sports amended vide notification G.S.R. 517(E) dated the 17 th July 2023.

July 2023. The accessibility standards and guidelines for Civil Aviation 2022 by Ministry of Civil Aviation amended vide notification G.S.R. 528 (E) date the 21st July 2023.

The detailed status of these guidelines/standards is as follows:

Standards/Guidelines notified in RPwD Rules under Rule 15 S.no RPwD Rule clause (as amended) Standards/Guidelines/Ministry 1. Rule 15(1)(a) Harmonised Guidelines and Space Standard for Universal Accessibility in India-2021 2. Rule 15(1)(b) Standard for Bus Body Code for Transportation system, 2016 3. Rule 15(1)(c)(iii) Accessibility for the ICT products and services (Part I and II) 4. Rule 15(1)(d) Culture sector specific harmonised accessibility standards 5. Rule 15(1)(e) Guidelines on accessible sports complex and residential facilities for sports persons with disabilities 6. Rule 15(1)(f) The accessibility standards and guidelines for Civil Aviation 2022 Guidelines under process of final notification 1. Draft Rule 15(1)(g) Accessibility standards for Health Care Guidelines under draft notification in RPwD Rules and seeking public/stakeholder comments 2. Rural sector specific harmonised accessibility standards/guidelines by 24.08.2023 Guidelines awaited for notification in Gazette of India by concerned Ministry/Department 1. Ministry of Home Affairs 2. Guidelines on accessibility of Indian Railways stations and facilities at stations for differently abled persons and passengers with reduced mobility 3. Accessibility Guidelines and Standards for Higher Education Institutions and Universities 4. Accessibility Guidelines for Bus Terminals and Bus Stops 5. Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Guidelines at various stages in the concerned Departments 6. Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways 7. Ministry of Tourism 8. Department of Financial Service 9. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting 10. Department of School Education and Literacy

Department of Telecommunication and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have informed that they will adopt BIS standards for accessibility on ICT products. In addition to this, Department of Law and Justice will also adopt both MoHUA harmonised guidelines for built environment and BIS standards for ICT ecosystem. Whereas, Bureau of Indian Standards is the National Standards Body of India under Department of Consumer affairs.