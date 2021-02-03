Films Division to stream biopic on Pt Bhimsen Joshi to mark year-long birth centenary celebrations of the legendary musician

Mumbai: The birth centenary of Pt Bhimsen Joshi (1922-2011), a doyen of Hindustani classical music and Bharat Ratna laureate is being celebrated in a befitting manner from 4th February, 2021 to 2022 by the Government of India by organising various events as a tribute to the maestro. To mark the commencement of the year-long celebrations, Films Division is screening a biopic on the legendary vocalist, directed by eminent poet-film maker Gulzar, on its website and YouTube channel on 4th February, 2021. The film is also being screened across the country, throughout the year, by Films Division field offices in collaboration with NGOs and cultural organizations apart from telecast on Doordarshan and screening by Indian Missions abroad.

Pt Bhimsen Joshi (73Min./Hindi/1992) is a candid take on the life and contributions of the virtuoso belonging to the Kirana Gharana who enriched the Indian classical music with soulful khayal renderings, bhajans and abhangs and through his impeccable voice culture. Pt Bhimsen Joshi also lent his voice to many films, winning the National Award for the Best Playback singer for the film, Ankahee (1985). The documentary will be streamed on 4th February, 2021 on https://filmsdivision.org/ Documentary of the Week and on https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision, for 24 hours.