Films Division to stream a film on Mahatma Gandhi to mark Martyr’s Day

New Delhi: Films Division is paying tribute to the father of the Nation “Mahatma Gandhi” on his death anniversary on 30th January, 2021 which is known as Martyr’s Day by screening the film Gandhi Rediscovered (27 Min./ Hindi & English/2020/Rohit Dhuliya).

The documentary film discusses the scope of Swadeshi. A very significant instrument of social change, in Gandhi’s view, was the precept and practice of Swadeshi, which implied self-reliance and self-sufficiency at the level of the individual, the village and the nation. The film will be streamed on 30th January, 2021 on Films Division website and You Tube channel, throughout the day.

Please visit https://filmsdivision.org/ and click @ “Documentary of the Week” or follow https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision to enjoy the film.