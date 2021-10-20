Films Division to celebrate “Azad Hind Diwas”on 21 October, 2021

New Delhi: As a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Films Division will mark Azad Hind Diwas on 21 October, 2021by screening two biopics of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and a National Award winning documentary on a nonagenarian soldier of Rani of Jhansi regiment of INA. The films will be streamed on Films Division website and YouTube Channel on 21st October, 2021.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose formed the “Indian National Army” (Azad Hind Fauj) on October 21, 1943 with the aim of making India independent from the clutches of British rule. The films being showcased to commemorate the occasion are – Netaji (21 min/Hindi/1973/Arun Chaudhuri), a biographical film on Subhash Chandra Bose which features the speeches by Netaji, synched with his voice, and The Flame Burns Bright (43 min/Eng/1973/Ashis Mukherjee), a sought after documentary on Subhash Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army (INA) founded by him to fight the British imperialists.

The package also includes Elephants Do Remember (38 Min./ Eng./ 2019/ Swati Pandey, Viplove Rai Bhatia & Manohar Singh Bisht) a National Award winning biographical montage presenting the enthralling journey of Rama Khandwala’s life. Khandwala, the oldest tourist guide in India and a recipient of the Presidential Award, presently lives the life of a recluse in Mumbai. She reminisces her revolutionary youth in the Indian National Army, her connection with Subhash Chandra Bose and India’s freedom movement and paints an intriguing collage of the present with the past.

The films will be streamed on https://filmsdivision.org/ ‘Documentary of the Week’ section and on https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision on 21st October, 2021 for 24 hours.