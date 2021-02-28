Films Division pays tribute to well known film maker S. Sukhdev

New Delhi: Films Division is remembering one of the finest documentary film makers of India, S. Sukhdev on his 42nd death anniversary on 1st March, 2021 by screening three films, underderlining his valuable contribution to film making in India. These films will be streamed on Films Division Website and YouTube channel throughout the day.

The package includes Ek Akar (21 Min. / Hindi / 1985) – a short biographical on Sukhdev by Gulzar, Khilonewala (19 Mins / Hindi / 1971) – a film by Sukhdev on the theme of national integration and the National award winning film, The Last Adieu (92 Min. /English / 2013) by his film maker daughter, Shabnam Sukhdev which is a personal quest to unravel the past and make a connection with her film maker father – Sukhdev.

Please visit log onto https://filmsdivision.org/ and click @ “Documentary of the Week” or visit https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision to watch the films.