Filmmaker Neil Dasgupta Ventures Into Odisha Market With Directing films for the No 1 Spice Food Brand Of The Region

Bhubaneswar: One of the most upcoming and trending advertising filmmakers of India, Neil Dasgupta, has ventured into Odisha Market with two memorable TVCs for one of the popular spice companies of Odisha. The treatment for both the films tends to creatively utilize the product as both a symbol and a solution to the demands and aspiration of the middle class when it comes to a festival bonanza offer.

A FTII Pune alumnae Neil holds a degree in Film Appreciation and by now he has directed more than 250 ad films and a music video. He has the experience of around 25 years in the advertising industry. He has worked in Mumbai and Kolkata across different agencies such as Rediffusion, DDB Mudra, Bates Clarion, McCann and Grey Worldwide. His last stint was in Rediffusion as the EVP and Executive Creative Director.

His credit list includes many reputed international and Indian brands including brands like like ITC, Tata Steel, Volkswagen, Colgate, Gold Flake, Tata Trusts, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Taj Group, Airtel, MTS, Eveready, Tata Motors, Reliance, Onida, TVS Tyres, Emami, , ABP, Shyam Steel, Hoichoi, Nuvoco, Dabur, Zee Tv,

He has worked with Celebrities like Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Brendon McCullum, AB DeVillers, MS Dhoni, Akshay Kumar, Jaqueline Fernandes, Dinesh kartik, Farhan Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut, Sourav Ganguly, Prosenjit, Jaya Ahsan, Arpita Chatterjee, Kwaraj Mukherjee, Tulika Bose, Femina Miss India Winners 2019 to name a few.

Along with several other recognition, he has also won at the One show, Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Goafest and several regional awards. Under his leadership, the agency he was heading had won the Agency of the Year title for five consecutive years at the Kolkata award fest.

A visiting professor across various institutions, Neil has been interacting and sharing his knowledge with many young minds in the business of communication.

Brainspun Communications is one of East India’s leading content making houses. Founded by Neil Dasgupta who has spent over 25 years in advertising across many top advertising agencies in India. The content house has done several well-known campaigns for ITC, Ruchi Masala, Tata Steel, Senco, Gkb Nova, West Bengal Tourism, Eveready, Eden Reality, Dabur, Zee Bangla and many other top b

With an aim of spreading the magic of his work at Odisha, Neil is all set to work with some more local brands in near future. Neil Dasgupta has also collaborated with Joyeeta Roy and Prateek Kumar Mishra of Signature 24 Productions, a highly known name in Eastern Indian Entertainment Fraternity as the Director of the upcoming National docudrama Based on Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand.