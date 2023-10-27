Film from Odisha ‘Baghuni (Dance like a tiger)’ selected For 2023 NFDC Film Bazaar

The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) has selected 20 feature film projects from 11 countries for the 17th edition of

the Film Bazaar, the co-production market event held on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) at Marriott Resort in Goa

from November 20 to 24, a press release said on Wednesday.

The official selection includes a film from Odisha ‘Baghuni (Dance like a Tiger)’ directed by internationally acclaimed filmmaker, producer and

promoter Jitendra Mishra and produced by London based, Odisha born entrepreneur Partha Sarathi Panda under his entity Glocal Films UK

Limited along with Jitendra Mishra under his banner Cinema4good Pvt. Ltd.

Both from Odisha, Jitendra and Partha have join hands for the first time to make this film in multiple languages in Odisha. The first ever

multinational coproduction for any film from Odisha of it’s kind, ‘Baghuni (Dance like a Tiger)’ will be shot entirely in different locations

of Odisha next year and involve cast, crew and technicians from the state along with several international crew. “We intend to promote and showcase the rich art, culture, tradition and heritage values of our incredible state of Odisha at world stage through this film at the same time it’s a little effort to create global opportunities for local stories and professionals from the related fields”, say the makers of the film on this occasion.

This year Filmbazaar has selected films from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the US, the UK, Singapore, Germany, France, Poland, Luxembourg and

Israel. The selected filmmakers will pitch their projects to international and Indian producers, distributors, festival programmers, financiers, and sales agents at the 5 days conclave.

Founder of Cinema4Good Jitendra Mishra has already been associated with the production, distribution and promotion of more than 50

national and international films in different categories and various capacities. The Last Color, Buried Seeds, Desires of the Heart, Human

Oak, I am Kalam, Barefoot Empress are a few recent films among others .

Odisha born, London based Partha Sarathi Panda has been promoting art, culture and cinema from India through various socio-cultural

initiatives in the UK . He has collaborated with Jitendra Mishra for this film project under his production house Glocal Films UK Limited.