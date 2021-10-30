Film Division to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on National Unity Day

New Delhi: The National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) is celebrated on 31st October every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a visionary freedom fighter-leader who is known for the pivotal role he played in national integration after independence of India. Films Division is paying tribute to the great statesman by screening a biopic to mark his 146th birth anniversary. The documentary will be streamed on Films Division website and YouTube Channel on 31st October as a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration by the Ministry of Information Broadcasting, Government of India.

Iron Man : Sardar Patel (20 Min / English / 2001 / Vinayak Jadhav) traces the life and work of Sardar Patel and highlights his leading role in the Bardoli Satyagraha, as part of the civil disobedience movement and which is known as a major episode of the Indian Independence movement. The biopic also throws light on the important role he played in the integration of princely states in the Union, as the first Home Minister of India.

The film will be streamed on https://filmsdivision.org/ ‘Documentary of the Week’ section and https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision on 31st October , 2021 for 24 hours.