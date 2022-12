Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, the 18-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, today.

Besides, the practice session of the team will be held at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium from tomorrow.

Notably, the Hockey World Cup will be held from 13th January to 29th January at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.