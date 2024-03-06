Fifty-ninth session of the SAARC Programming Committee commences in Kathmandu today

Kathmandu: Two-day 59th session of the SAARC Programming Committee kicks off today in Kathmandu.The Programming Committee meeting is chaired by Joint Secretary (Regional Organisation Division) Ms. Rita Dhital and participating delegations are led by Joint Secretary/Director General of Foreign/External Affairs Ministry of SAARC Member States.

In her remarks as Chief Guest, Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal underlined that SAARC is an important forum to pursue our common goals and hence, the need to generate new impetus within the organisation.