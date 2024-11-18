Fifth Evening of 35th PECUC Sisumela Theatre Festival Captivated the Audience

Bhubaneswar: The Ekamrahat Amphitheatre came alive as the youngest stars took the centre stage through a delightful ‘Rhymes’ contest. The awareness message on different social and environmental issues by the little children attracted the attention of the audience. The esteemed panels of judges for this enchanting day of performances were, Usharani Behera, Annapurna Mohanty, Sharmila Sahoo, Sumitra Tripathy, Pratima Nalini Pati, Itishree Dikshit. They inspired the children and wished for a better future for them.

Another great attraction of this evening was the beginning of the two days of theatre festival by children. Drama “Biplabi Bajia” , “Chakrabihu” & “Ame Padhibu Ame Badhibu” was staged by Pinkwood Creation, PACE Foundation, Mirror Brahmeswar, Rasulgarh; children of Sai Public School, Anantapur, Khordha and by Chadheibara UP School, Balianta respectively. The drama was much appreciated by the audience and guest alike.

The guests of the evening Manoj Pattnaik, Eminent Actor- Director and Founder Manana Natya Sanstha, Bhubaneswar, Debananda Nayak, Faculty Utkal Sangeet Mahabidyalaya, Banchhanidhi Pattnaik, Senior Artist, Ajaya Pattnaik, Former Joint Labour Commissioner, Pinki Pradhan, Oldia Cine Artist & Ruby Rout, Development Professional. The winner of the Fancy Dress & Modern Dance competition received the prize. The presence of the renowned personalities inspired both the artist and audience equally. The programme was sponsored by Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India.

Among other Mr. Pradosh Pattnaik, Chairman, PECUC Sisumela Committee, Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Secretary PECUC, Mrs. Anuradha Mohanty, Executive Director, PECUC were also present on the occasion. Mrs. Ratna Dash, Jyotishankar Mohanty, Dr. Sumitra Mohanty, Alpana Das, Panu Behera etc. of PECUC conducted the programme. The programme was anchored by Arushi Adwika and Adyasha.