Fifteenth Finance Commission Grants released for the states of Haryana, Tripura and Mizoram

The Union Government has released the Fifteenth Finance Commission (XV FC) Grants during the financial year 2024–25, for the Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) of Haryana, Tripura and Mizoram.

Panchayati Raj Institutions ( PRIs)/ RLBs of Haryana have been given Untied grants amounting to Rs.194.867 crores as part of the 1st installment. These funds have been disbursed for 18 eligible District Panchayats, 139 eligible Block Panchayats and 5911 eligible Gram Panchayats in the state that fulfilled the mandatory conditions for release.

While for Rural Local Bodies in Tripura, the 1st installment of Untied grants amounting to Rs.31.40 crores and 1st installment of Tied grants amounting to Rs.47.10 crores has been released. These funds are for all the 1260 Rural Local Bodies [including Traditional Local Bodies viz. 1 TTAADC (Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council), HQ; 40 Block Advisory Committees; and 587 Village Committees].

The XV FC has released funds for PRIs/RLBs of Mizoram, being the 2nd installment of Untied grants of the financial year 2022–23, amounting to Rs.14.20 crores and 2nd installment of Tied grants of the financial year 2022–23 amounting to Rs.21.30 crores. These funds are for all 834 village councils including Autonomous District Council areas.

Tied and Untied Grants

The Untied grants are utilized by Rural Local Bodies for location-specific felt needs, under the Twenty-Nine (29) Subjects enshrined in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution, except for salaries and other establishment costs. While the Tied grants can be used for the basic services of (a) sanitation and maintenance of ODF status, and this should include management and treatment of household waste, and human excreta and fecal sludge management in particular and (b) supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission (XV FC) Grants aim at strengthening rural local self-governance by empowering PRIs / RLBs. These funds help PRIs / RLBs become more capable, accountable, and self-reliant, driving sustainable development in rural areas. Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas, Sabka Prayas’, this initiative supports inclusive growth and participatory democracy, vital for development of the country.

The Government of India through Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation) recommends release of XV–FC grants to States for Rural Local Bodies which are then released by Ministry of Finance. The allocated grants are recommended and released in two installments in a financial year.