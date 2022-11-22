FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1 in a Group C match

In the FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 football on Tuesday, Lionel Messi’s Argentina stumbled to a shocking 1-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia in a Group C match and their tournament started on a worst note possible. Just minutes into the second half, Saudi Arabia scored a stunning equaliser through Saleh Al Shehri and then Salem Al Dawsari doubled the lead for his side. Earlier in the first half, Lionel Messi opened the scoring through penalty after VAR intervention saw Argentina earn a penalty against Saudi Arabia. Both Messi and Lautaro Martinez have scored goals being denied by offside flags. Credit went to Saudi Arabia for not letting the game go out of their hands at half-time, with Argentina only being 1-0 up at the break.

Down 0-1 at half-time, Saudi Arabia came back with Al-Shehri squeezing in a low shot in the 48th minute while Al-Dawsari curled in a scorching strike from the edge of the penalty area in the 53rd minute to leave tournament favourites Argentina, shell-shocked. Messi scored for Argentina in the 10th minute.

Earlier, the match between United States and Wales in Group B ended in a 1-1 draw at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar. Tim Weah scored the USA’s goal in the 36th minute in the first half from a Christian Pulisic’s pass. But Wales held their nerves to equalise as Captain Gareth Bale converted a penalty in the 82nd minute.

In the third match of the day, Denmark will face Tunisia in Group D at 6.30 PM Indian standard time while in another Group C match Mexico to take on Poland at 9.30 PM.