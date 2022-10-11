Fiera Capital Invests in World Bank Sustainable Development Bond to Raise Awareness for the Importance of Education and Innovation in Combatting Climate Change

New Delhi : The World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IBRD, AAA/Aaa) today issued a MXN 205 million 3-year Sustainable Development Bond due October 2025 highlighting the importance of taking a holistic approach to sustainable development aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Fiera Capital was the sole investor in the transaction which was purchased for its Fiera Multi-Strategy Income Fund and its Fiera Global Impact Fund. J.P. Morgan acted as lead manager.

The World Bank issues Sustainable Development Bonds in the international capital markets to support the financing of sustainable development activities designed to achieve positive social and environmental impacts in developing countries, while raising awareness of specific development themes across a range of sectors – in this case, the connection between education and innovation in tackling climate change. The transaction is highlighting SDG 4, Quality Education, SDG 9, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 13, Climate Action. This bond was issued under the World Bank’s Sustainable Development Bond Framework.

Heike Reichelt, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainable Finance, World Bank Treasury, said “The World Bank takes a holistic approach and integrates climate considerations in all its activities across all sectors. Investments in World Bank bonds support the achievement of the SDGs and help illustrate their interconnectedness. We thank Fiera Capital for the investment and continued collaboration with the World Bank and for highlighting how SDGs can serve as a framework for sustainable investment.”

Nicolas Vaugeois, Co-Lead & Portfolio Manager, Global Fixed Income, Fiera Capital, said “Education is at the forefront of innovation that will help communities in their energy transition while fostering a positive impact on climate action. Moreover, cultivating our collaboration with the World Bank has allowed us to embrace a long-term commitment to responsible investing.”

Alexandre Cousineau, Co-Lead & Portfolio Manager, Global Fixed Income, Fiera Capital, said “We are pleased once again to be working with the World Bank on this transaction. Our goal is to raise the awareness for quality education which we believe is a key pillar to drive sustainable innovation in order to further accelerate the global energy transition.”