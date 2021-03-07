FICCI organizes ‘GLOBIZ- Connecting Business Globally’ (21 Feb – 3 Mar) to support Indian exporters & manufacturers

New Delhi: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), organized ‘GLOBIZ-Connecting Business Globally’ from 21st Feb to 3rd March, with a vision to support Indian exporters and manufacturers from textiles, home furnishing, healthcare, pharmaceutical and other key sectors to globally reach out to new markets.

The virtual series of multi sector events focused on countries like Africa, Eurasia, ASEAN, Arabia and Pacific alliance regions. The objective was to provide a user friendly, technologically driven platform to Indian exporters and manufactures, ensuring quality interactions with buyers and offering real-time experience of the exhibition. This largest multi-sector event was supported by Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India.

The 9-day virtual exhibition saw participation from over 250+ Indian companies from different prominent sectors and over 1500+ buyers from Eurasia, Pacific alliance Philippines, Vietnam, Arabia, Africa and many other countries with total 6000+ registered visitors.

Key highlights of the sessions:

India- ASEAN Healthcare Expo: The 3-days exhibition 22-24 Feb’ kickstarted with the inaugural session ‘India – ASEAN Healthcare Expo’ followed by panel discussion on ‘The New Era of Partnership in Healthcare: Telemedicine, Health Techs, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals and affordable healthcare services” on 22nd February 2021.

Mr Anant Swarup, Joint Secretary, FT (ASEAN), Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India inaugurated the exhibition and shared that ASEAN is the central pillar of India’s Act East Policy and lot of collaboration opportunities exist between India and ASEAN. He also emphasised that India is looking to collaborate with ASEAN under Project Development Fund and is currently working on development of Multi-speciality hospitals in Cambodia and Myanmar.

Namaskar Arabia: Addressing the inaugural edition of Namaskar Arabia on 23rd Feb, the MEA Secretary said that both India and the Arab region are engaged in improvements and transformational changes in the economy, and the goodwill between the people provides great potential to take the economic engagement to a higher level.

Amb Bhattacharya said, “We are currently engaged in an era of transformation on both sides that helps us engage more deeply with each other. From a buyer-seller relationship we have developed a long-term strategic relationship, not only in oil and gas, but also in upstream and downstream investments.”

2nd Edition of Namaskar Eurasia Expo (Focus Uzbekistan)

Mr Manish Prabhat, Ambassador of India to Uzbekistan during the inaugural ceremony of ‘Namaskar Eurasia Expo’ on 24th Feb said that air corridors would play a critical role in deepening economic relations between India and Central Asian economies. FICCI has been instrumental in promoting a dialogue between key stakeholders and stands to play a pivotal role in actuating the corridors in the times to come.”

Namaskar Pacific Alliance

Mr Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary- LAC, Ministry of Commerce, Govt of India during the inaugural ceremony on 1st March said, “India’s trade with the Pacific Alliance group has the potential to touch USD 30 billion in short span of time. He highlighted that the bilateral discussions and trade negotiations with Mexico and Colombia could lead to similar trade agreements that India has with Chile.”

Namaskar Africa

Mr Rahul Chhabra, Secretary-Economic Relations, Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India during the inaugural ceremony of Namaskar Africa on 1st March said that the CFTA signals a great opportunity for Indian businesses for partnering with African counterparts to deepen their integration and accelerate their development.

“We do not have a donor-recipient relationship with Africa but consider our partner countries as development partners,” he said. “Out of 54 African countries we have Indian projects operating in 48 African countries with 75 projects worth USD 13 billion. This is the size of our commitment to the African Continent,” said the Secretary.

“We want to be forward-looking and forward-thinking to see how the partner countries can benefit from our collaborations,” said the MEA Secretary.

Dr Srikar Reddy, Joint Secretary, FT-AFRICA, Department of Commerce, Govt of India said, Africa looks at India as an opportunity for trade and investment, collaborations in new emerging technologies, especially in ICT, Consultancy, fin-tech, logistics, EdTech, health tech, and others. He also mentioned that the recovery of the global economy will largely depend on the effectiveness of vaccination efforts. Dr Reddy stated that India and Africa are connected by a historical association that has blossomed into a multifaced partnership with an emphasis on economic cooperation and human resource development. He further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made Africa a priority for India’s foreign and economic policy.

HE Dr Daniel Peter Othol, The Dean of the African Group of Heads of Missions in India & Ambassador of South Sudan said the relationship between India and Africa must be augmented to the level that will benefit Africa.

“We want India to mechanize the African agriculture, to build our social and physical infrastructure and the health and educational needs especially during the era of COVID-19. He further stated that there is an urgent need to boost the immunity of the population of Africa, therefore Africa is looking at India for vaccines,” he said.