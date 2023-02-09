FICCI forms Task Force on Financial Sector Regulations

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), India’s apex business chamber, has set up a Task Force on Financial Sector Regulations to provide inputs to the Government and Regulators.

Commenting on the development Mr Subhrakant Panda, President, FICCI said, “The Task Force has been set up to provide inputs to the Government and Financial Sector Regulators in line with Hon’ble Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget announcement about a comprehensive review to be carried out in consultation with stakeholders. In line with the focus on enhancing ease of doing business, there is a need for light touch regulation which does not compromise on transparency or the interests of various stakeholders.”

The Task Force will be chaired by Mr Sidharth Birla, Past President FICCI and comprise of experts from various sectors.