The FICCI projected India’s GDP growth at 7% for 2024-25, emphasizing taxation reforms, job creation, innovation, and sustainable development in the Union Budget 2024-25. The survey estimated Q1 and Q2 GDP growth at 6.8% and 7.2%, respectively, with agriculture at 3.7%. Industry and services sectors are expected to grow by 6.7% and 7.4%. CPI-based inflation is forecasted at 4.5%, and the policy repo rate is expected to moderate to 6% by March 2025.