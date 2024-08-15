FICCI FLO BUSINESS DELEGATION CELEBRATES INDEPENDENCE DAY IN RIGA, LATVIA AS PART OF TEN DAY BUSINESS MISSION TO FINLAND , SWEDEN,  ESTONIA AND LATVIA  

New Delhi: As part of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Business Delegation, led by National President Joyshree Das Vema, a 63 women entrepreneurs and professionals currently visiting Finland, Sweden, Estonia and Latvia celebrated country’s 78th Independence day in Riga, the capital of Latvia an European Union member country .

The national Flag was hoisted as part of the celebrations.

“On this Independence Day FICCI FLO salutes the unstoppable women breaking barriers and paving their paths to success. Empowering women through entrepreneurship, skilling, and education FLO’s mission for a brighter, inclusive future by supporting women from grassroots to corporates” said Ms Joyshree Das Verma, FLO president while speaking at the Independence day celebrations .

Later FICCI FLO was invited for a business meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia . Those who were present from Latvia side included Dace Melbārde, Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , Solvita Gulbe, Deputy Director of Foreign Trade Promotion Department Angelina Bekasova is Space and Innovation Policy Senior Expert at the Ministry of Economics of the Republic of Latvia , Egita Polanska, Economic Advisor for the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anna Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of RigaTech Girls, Latvia Madara Grinsteine MARTA Centre, Development Cooperation Project Manager.

FLO President spoke about how FLO is working towards exploring the possibilities and opportunities of enhancing India -LAtvia business relationship, especially between women entrepreneurs.

As part of the Business Mission to Finland, Sweden, Estonia, and Latvia Earlier FICCI FLO hosted the India-Estonia Women Business Forum on August 12, 2024, in Tallinn, Estonia. Supported by the Estonian Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the event offered a valuable opportunity for networking and collaboration. The forum was addressed by H.E. Mr. Ajaneesh Kumar, Ambassador of India to Estonia, who spoke about the Indian economy. Other notable speakers included Mr. Arvo Anton from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Eva-Kristiina Ponomarjov from Enterprise Estonia, Mrs. Hanah Lahe Member of the Estonian Parliament, and several key figures from the Estonian business community. The event enabled Indian delegates to connect with Estonian women entrepreneurs, fostering a platform for new business relationships and opportunities.