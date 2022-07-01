FICCI congratulates States for Reforms; Applauds Government of India for Taking Along All States to Push EODB Reforms

NEW DELHI: Applauding the Government of India’s efforts to encourage States to carry out business reforms, Mr Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI said, “It is heartening to see that seven States are competing in the top achiever category of DPIIT Business Reforms Action Plan released today for 2020 and many more are in the achiever and aspiring category. The scope of the reforms has widened over the years and includes all States and UTs which will benefit the industry tremendously.”

FICCI congratulated all the achievers States and also thanked the efforts put in by other States for simplifying business regulations in the last few years.

Mr Chawla observed, “The reforms listed out under BRAP are indeed comprehensive. The concept of National Single Window has also been implemented in number of States which will ensure that set up time for business comes down significantly. We are looking forward to more States joining the achiever category in next round of BRAP.”

The launch function was attended by FICCI members including Mr Sandip Somany, Past President, FICCI & VC & MD, Somany Impresa Group; Dr Jyotsna Suri, Past President FICCI, & CMD, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group; Mr Jasbir Singh, Chairman & MD, Amber Enterprises and Co-Chair FICCI Electronics and White Goods Manufacturing Committee and Mr Vaibhav Kakkar, Senior Partner, Saraf & Partners.