Ferry Services Resume between Neamati – Kamalabari Channel as IWAI Dredges Sizeable Silt

Delhi, 30 October, 2024: The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency of inland waterways under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Govt of India, successfully commenced the dreading in the Neamati-Kamalabari channel to facilitate resumption of ferry services. The team, led by experts from the IWAI, have been using CSD Alakananda along with Tug Boat Khudiram Bose to successfully remove sizeable quantity of silt from the mouth of the channel, which has allowed to reclaim 2 meters of Least Assured Draft (LAD) at the mouth of the channel for safe passage and resumption of ferry services. The ferry service in the said stretch stopped after LAD dropped to less than 0.50 meters.

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal took to X (formerly twitter) and said, “Expedient efforts, including dredging operations by IWAI and Govt of Assam, have ensured resumption of ferry services between Majuli & Jorhat on NW 2 (Brahmaputra). Double Engine Govt is ensuring seamless connectivity for welfare of citizens.”

The ferry services remain disrupted or stalled from 20 October. To open up the channel, the Govt of Assam requested for Dredging and application of other means of development of fairway in the silted channel for resumption of ferry service. The vessels have been using the Neamati-Afalamukh route to Majuli which has more than 2.5 meters of LAD. However, considering the traffic density, one route is not sufficient and the Neamati Kamalabari channel is important to remain functional. Following survey by the IWAI team, the action plan was drawn which was presented to theduring his visit to assess the condition of the channel on 23 October. Consequently, the dredging unit – CSD Alakananda, Pipelines, anchor pontoons and one Tug (work boat) Khudiram Bose – was moved from Dibrugarh. Jet Dredging & Pipeline dredging technique was also used for faster clearing of the channel while Bandalling has been used to make a barrier the branch channel.

Speaking on the challenges, the Director (I/C), IWAI, Prabin Bora said, “This was a challenging task as the LAD dropped considerably making it unsafe for boats to sail. Along with the IWT Dept of Govt of Assam officials, we made an action plan as we moved the dredging unit here from the ongoing work at Bogibeel. For next four days, (from 25 October to 29 October), our team worked round the clock to clear the mouth of the channel. The minimum length to be dredged in the channel is about 2 kms and we made a rough estimate that thousands of cubic meters of silt to be dredged.”