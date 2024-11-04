Fenesta expands its retail presence in Rayagada

Bhubaneswar/Rayagada: Fenesta, India’s largest Windows and Doors Brand which is also the market leader in its segment, reinforced its retail expansion with the opening of another showroom. The exclusive showroom, Sri Vinayaka Jointery is located at J.K. Road, Kholiguda, Rayagada, Odisha-765001 and brings the best in class Aluminum windows and Doors, uPVC Windows & Door and Solid Panel Doors.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saket Jain, Business Head, Fenesta said, “Our rapid growth stems from our diverse product range tailored to customer needs, coupled with exceptional service. Our expansion into Rayagada, Odisha retail landscape reflects our core philosophy and our partners’ trust. Our immersive showrooms allow customers to explore and make informed choices.”

With this launch, Fenesta marks another milestone to ensure an interactive and informative buying experience for our existing and potential customers. Fenesta Showrooms have been successfully contributing to a significant customer reach and positioning as a market leader. With the rapid growth in Aluminum windows and Doors, uPVC Windows & Door and Solid Panel Doors categories in India, the brand endeavors to further increase its market share and maintain its leadership position in future.

He further added that “Thanks to unwavering support, we’ve achieved significant milestones and anticipate more ahead. Our extensive product line, market awareness, and focus on Tier 2 and 3 markets fuel our progress. Every aspect of our retail expansion is designed to captivate, educate, and create lasting memories for our customers.”

The Sri Vinayaka Jointery located at J.K. Road, Kholiguda, Rayagada, Odisha-765001, showcases a range of products from windows, doors and various design and color possibilities. With this launch, Fenesta is now servicing 900 locations.

Fenesta is the only company in India to control the entire supply chain starting from the making of uPVC that goes into making the profile, to installation of end product, as well as after sales service. The range of products is specially designed in the UK and Austria to give consumers a well-engineered but contemporary style.

The products at Fenesta go through stringent tests and quality checks at every step to ensure performance in India’s varied and extreme climates. Fenesta products are immensely popular amongst leading builders, architects and interior designers across the country for its noise insulating, rain insulating, and dust proof features without compromise on aesthetics.