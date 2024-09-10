Fenesta expands its retail presence in Jajpur

Jajpur, 09th September, 2024: Fenesta, India’s largest Windows and Doors Brand which is also the market leader in its segment, reinforced its retail expansion with the opening of another showroom. The exclusive showroom, Raj Furniture is located at Chorda, Jajpur Road, Jajpur, Odisha-755019 and brings the best in class Aluminum windows and Doors, uPVC Windows & Door and Solid Panel Doors.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saket Jain, Business Head, Fenesta said, “Our diverse product range and commitment to customer satisfaction drive our expansion. Each new showroom reinforces our dedication to excellent service and mirrors the trust customers have placed in us. More than just shopping destinations, our showrooms serve as hubs for product discovery, brand connection, and informed choices. It is with great pleasure that we announce the opening of our latest showroom.”

With this launch, Fenesta marks another milestone to ensure an interactive and informative buying experience for our existing and potential customers. Fenesta Showrooms have been successfully contributing to a significant customer reach and positioning as a market leader. With the rapid growth in Aluminum windows and Doors, uPVC Windows & Door and Solid Panel Doors categories in India, the brand endeavors to further increase its market share and maintain its leadership position in future.

He further added that “The ongoing support from our partners and customers has been crucial to our success, and we’re excited about what’s ahead. By expanding into new areas, especially tier-4 cities, and offering a variety of products, we aim to keep growing and give a great experience to everyone who visits us. Each new showroom is designed to ensure that our customers leave with a positive memory.”

The Fenesta showroom, Raj Furniture located at Chorda, Jajpur Road, Jajpur, Odisha-755019 showcases a range of products from windows, doors and various design and color possibilities. With this launch, Fenesta is now servicing 900 locations.

Fenesta is the only company in India to control the entire supply chain starting from the making of uPVC that goes into making the profile, to installation of end product, as well as after sales service. The range of products is specially designed in the UK and Austria to give consumers a well-engineered but contemporary style.

The products at Fenesta go through stringent tests and quality checks at every step to ensure performance in India’s varied and extreme climates. Fenesta products are immensely popular amongst leading builders, architects and interior designers across the country for its noise insulating, rain insulating, and dust proof features without compromise on aesthetics.