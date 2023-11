Fedbank Financial Services Limited raises ₹324.67 crore from 22 anchor investors at the upper price band of ₹140 per equity share

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd, has allotted 23,191,374 Equity Shares to 22 anchor investors and raised ₹324.67 crore ahead of company’s proposed IPO at the upper price band of ₹140 per equity share (including premium of ₹ 130 per equity shares) with face value of ₹ 10 per share.

The anchor allocation is as follows:

Sr. No. Name of the Anchor Investor No. of Equity Shares allocated % of Anchor Investor Portion Bid price (Rs. per Equity Share) Total Amount Allocated (Rs.) 1 NIPPON LIFE INDIA TRUSTEE LTD-A/C NIPPON INDIA BANKING & FINANCIAL SERVICES FUND 17,85,723 7.70% 140 250,001,220 2 SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED 17,85,723 7.70% 140 250,001,220 3 HDFC MUTUAL FUND – HDFC BANKING AND FINANCIAL SERVICES FUND 17,85,723 7.70% 140 250,001,220 4 HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD 17,85,723 7.70% 140 250,001,220 5 BANDHAN EMERGING BUSINESSES FUND 17,85,723 7.70% 140 250,001,220 6 SOCIETE GENERALE – ODI 14,14,640 6.10% 140 198,049,600 7 KOTAK MAHINDRA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED 12,85,712 5.54% 140 179,999,680 8 TATA AIA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD A/C UNIT LINKED MULTICAP FUND 12,85,712 5.54% 140 179,999,680 9 BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED 12,85,712 5.54% 140 179,999,680

10 NATIXIS INTERNATIONAL FUNDS (LUX) I – LOOMIS SAYLES GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND

12,85,712

5.54%

140 179,999,680 11 CANARA HSBC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED 10,71,498 4.62% 140 150,009,720 12 MARSHALL WACE INVESTMENT STRATEGIES – EUREKA FUND 10,71,498 4.62% 140 150,009,720 13 EDELWEISS TRUSTEESHIP CO LTD AC – EDELWEISS MF AC – EDELWEISS RECENTLY LISTED IPO FUND 8,57,177 3.70% 140 120,004,780 14 BCAD Fund 7,23,641 3.12% 140 101,309,740 15 INTEGRATED CORE STRATEGIES (ASIA) PTE. LTD 7,23,641 3.12% 140 101,309,740 16 SEGANTII INDIA MAURITIUS 4,71,547 2.03% 140 66,016,580 17 GOLDMAN SACHS (SINGAPORE) PTE.- ODI 4,71,547 2.03% 140 66,016,580 18 INDIA MAX INVESTMENT FUND LTD 4,71,546 2.03% 140 66,016,440 19 COPTHALL MAURITIUS INVESTMENT LIMITED – ODI ACCOUNT 4,71,547 2.03% 140 66,016,580 20 UNIVERSAL SOMPO GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED 4,71,547 2.03% 140 66,016,580 21 CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS MAURITIUS PRIVATE LIMITED 4,71,547 2.03% 140 66,016,580 22 EDELWEISS TRUSTEESHIP CO LTD AC – EDELWEISS MF AC – EDELWEISS AGGRESSIVE HYBRID FUND 4,28,535 1.85% 140 59,994,900 Total 2,31,91,374 100.00% 3,246,792,360

Out of the total allocation of 2, 31,91,374 Equity shares to the Anchor Investors, 6,642,881 Equity shares (i.e. 28.64% of the total allocation to the Anchor Investors) were allocated to 4 (Four) domestic mutual funds have applied through a total 5 (Five) schemes.

Sr. No. Name of Scheme No. of Equity Shares allocated % of Anchor Investor Portion Bid price (Rs. per Equity Share) Total Amount Allocated (Rs.) 1 NIPPON LIFE INDIA TRUSTEE LTD-A/C NIPPON INDIA BANKING & FINANCIAL SERVICES FUND 1,785,723 7.70% 140 250,001,220 2 HDFC MUTUAL FUND – HDFC BANKING AND FINANCIAL SERVICES FUND 1,785,723 7.70% 140 250,001,220 3 BANDHAN EMERGING BUSINESS FUND 1,785,723 7.70% 140 250,001,220 4 EDELWEISS TRUSTEESHIP CO LTD AC – EDELWEISS MF AC – EDELWEISS RECENTLY LISTED IPO FUND 857,177 3.70% 140 120,004,780 5 EDELWEISS TRUSTEESHIP CO LTD AC – EDELWEISS MF AC – EDELWEISS AGGRESSIVE HYBRID FUND 428,535 1.85% 140 59,994,900 TOTAL 6,642,881 28.64% 930,003,340

Book Running Lead Managers to the Issue:

ICICI Securities Limited, BNP Paribas, Equirus Capital Private Limited and JM Financial Limited