Feasibility studies for some routes of Diamond Quadrilateral undertaken : Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ministry of Railways has undertaken feasibility studies for some routes of Diamond Quadrilateral namely Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata, Mumbai-Chennai, Mumbai-Nagpur and Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru.

Further, the Survey and preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the following Seven (7) HSR Corridors have been undertaken :-

Delhi-Varanasi Delhi- Ahmedabad Mumbai- Nagpur Mumbai- Hyderabad Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysore Delhi- Chandigarh-Amritsar Varanasi-Howrah

However, being highly capital intensive, the sanction of any High Speed Rail Project depends on several factors such as technical feasibility, financial viability and availability of financing options etc.

Till now, Government has sanctioned only one project of High Speed Rail, namely Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project with technical and financial assistance of Government of Japan. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) namely National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has been formed to implement this project. The present status of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is as under:-

The Final Location Survey and Geotechnical investigation completed. Alignment finalized. Statutory Clearances relating to wildlife, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and Forest clearance obtained in Gujarat. Out of total land requirement of approx. 1392.6 ha, 1374.2 Ha land has been acquired. The entire project work has been divided into 28 Contract Packages including Training Institute at Vadodara. At present, 19 packages have been awarded, 01 is under evaluation and Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) has been published for 03 packages and for balance 5 packages NIT is yet to be published. Out of total 352 Km length of project located in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Civil works in 352 Km length have started in different phases from December, 2020 onwards. By the end of November 2022, out of total 352 km elevated viaduct, approx. 212.3 km of piling, 129.2 km of foundation, 113.3 km of the pier, and 14 km of the superstructure have been completed 1596 out of 1651 utilities have been shifted.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.