FCI distributes about 160 LMT foodgrains to States/UTs during lockdown

New Delhi: Food Corporation of India (FCI) is ensuring uninterrupted supply of wheat and rice throughout the country during the lockdown period. Government/FCI has not only met the foodgrain requirement under National Food Security Act (NFSA) @ 5 KG/Month/Beneficiary but also the additional allocation of 5Kg/Person to 81.35 Crore people under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY).

FCI is having sufficient stocks to cater to the requirement of the nation. As on 1st May, 2020, the stock position was 642.7 Lakh MT, out of which rice was 285.03 Lakh MT and wheat was 357.7 Lakh MT. Till 12.05.2020, 159.36 Lakh MT foodgrains have been issued under various schemes. State Governments have lifted 60.87 Lakh MT foodgrains under NFSA, which is equivalent to almost one and half month’s requirement. Further, 79.74 Lakh MT has been lifted for distribution under PMGKAY against total allocation of 120 Lakh MT, which is equal to two month allocation.

The state-wise lifting position under NFSA and against PMGKAY during lockdown period (25.03.2020 to 12.05.2020) is as under:-

Position as on 12.05.2020 Fig. in Lakh MT States Wheat RICE Grand Total NFSA PMGKAY Total NFSA PMGKAY Total BIHAR 2.74 0.00 2.74 0.92 7.03 7.95 10.69 JHARKHAND 0.32 0.00 0.32 2.55 2.86 5.41 5.73 ODISHA 0.72 0.00 0.72 4.92 4.65 9.57 10.30 WEST BENGAL 3.41 0.00 3.41 1.34 5.70 7.04 10.46 ASSAM 0.07 0.00 0.07 1.78 2.34 4.13 4.20 RAJASTHAN 3.77 5.63 9.41 0.00 0.00 0.00 9.41 UTTAR PR 6.29 0.00 6.29 5.17 14.14 19.31 25.60 KARNATAKA 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.70 5.33 8.03 8.03 GUJARAT 1.87 2.05 3.92 0.72 0.99 1.71 5.63 MAHARASHTRA 3.15 0.00 3.15 1.35 4.62 5.97 9.12 MADHYA PR 2.20 0.00 2.20 1.17 4.46 5.63 7.83 CHHATTISGARH 0.00 0.00 0.00 3.15 2.00 5.15 5.15 SIKKIM 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.06 0.05 0.11 0.11 ARUNACHAL PR 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.13 0.12 0.24 0.24 TRIPURA 0.03 0.00 0.03 0.30 0.27 0.56 0.60 MANIPUR 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.17 0.15 0.33 0.33 NAGALAND 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.20 0.13 0.33 0.33 MIZORAM 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.09 0.10 0.19 0.19 MEGHALAYA 0.03 0.00 0.03 0.21 0.32 0.52 0.55 DELHI 0.60 0.28 0.89 0.18 0.07 0.25 1.13 HARYANA 0.89 1.06 1.95 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.95 HIMACHAL PR. 0.39 0.00 0.39 0.20 0.41 0.61 1.00 J & K 0.36 0.00 0.36 0.82 1.01 1.83 2.19 LADAKH 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.04 0.05 PUNJAB 0.00 1.02 1.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.02 CHANDIGARH 0.00 0.04 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.04 UTTARAKHAND 0.40 0.00 0.40 0.00 0.61 0.61 1.01 ANDHRA PR. 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.54 3.58 5.12 5.12 TELANGANA 0.02 0.00 0.02 1.08 2.19 3.28 3.30 KERALA 0.42 0.00 0.42 1.52 1.73 3.25 3.67 TAMILNADU 0.24 0.00 0.24 0.48 4.56 5.04 5.28 PONDICHERRY 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.09 0.09 0.09 A&N ISLANDS 0.02 0.00 0.02 0.04 0.01 0.05 0.06 LAKSHADWEEP 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.01

