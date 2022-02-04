FCI constructs Godowns of capacity 47,530 MT in North East States and 18,340 MT in Other than North Eastern States in last five years

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed that under Central Sector Scheme “Storage and Godowns” (focus on NE) (2017-22), Capacity of 47,530 MT in North East States and 18,340 MT in Other than North Eastern States has been constructed by Food Corporation of India (FCI) in last five years. All the godowns constructed by FCI in last five years under Central Sector Scheme are functional. The detail of godowns is at Annexure.
ANNEXURE
ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN REPLY TO PART (a) TO (c) OF THE UNSTARRED QUESTION NO.402 FOR ANSWER ON 04.02.2022 IN THE RAJYA SABHA.
The details of Godowns constructed in last five years by FCI in North East States & other than North East under Central Sector Scheme (01.04.2017 to 31.01.2022)
- North East
|Sl.No
|Year
|No. of projects
|Cap. (MT)
|State
|Location
|Capacity (MT)
|1.
|Capacity completed under Central Sector Scheme
|i.
|FY 2017-18
|2
|7930
|Nagaland
|Kohima
|4590
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Bomdila
|3340
|ii.
|FY 2018-19
|3
|17100
|Manipur
|Thoubal
|2500
|Imphal East
|10000
|Bishnupur
|4600
|iii.
|FY 2019-20
|1
|2500
|Manipur
|Churachandpur
|2500
|iv
|FY 2020-21
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|v.
|FY 2021-22
|1
|20000
|Assam
|Jonai/Dhemaji
|20000
|Total
|7
|47,530
- Area other than North East
|Sl. NO
|Year
|No. Of Projects
|Capacity (MT)
|State
|Locations
|Capacity (MT)
|1.
|Capacity Completed
|i.
|FY 2017-18 to FY 2021-22
|3
|18,340
|Kerala
|West Hill
|10000
|Angadipuram
|5000
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kangra
|3340
|Total capacity realised
|3
|18,340
|