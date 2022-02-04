FCI constructs Godowns of capacity 47,530 MT in North East States and 18,340 MT in Other than North Eastern States in last five years

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed that under Central Sector Scheme “Storage and Godowns” (focus on NE) (2017-22), Capacity of 47,530 MT in North East States and 18,340 MT in Other than North Eastern States has been constructed by Food Corporation of India (FCI) in last five years. All the godowns constructed by FCI in last five years under Central Sector Scheme are functional. The detail of godowns is at Annexure.

ANNEXURE

ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN REPLY TO PART (a) TO (c) OF THE UNSTARRED QUESTION NO.402 FOR ANSWER ON 04.02.2022 IN THE RAJYA SABHA.

The details of Godowns constructed in last five years by FCI in North East States & other than North East under Central Sector Scheme (01.04.2017 to 31.01.2022)

North East

Sl.No Year No. of projects Cap. (MT) State Location Capacity (MT) 1. Capacity completed under Central Sector Scheme i. FY 2017-18 2 7930 Nagaland Kohima 4590 Arunachal Pradesh Bomdila 3340 ii. FY 2018-19 3 17100 Manipur Thoubal 2500 Imphal East 10000 Bishnupur 4600 iii. FY 2019-20 1 2500 Manipur Churachandpur 2500 iv FY 2020-21 – – – – – v. FY 2021-22 1 20000 Assam Jonai/Dhemaji 20000 Total 7 47,530

Area other than North East

Sl. NO Year No. Of Projects Capacity (MT) State Locations Capacity (MT) 1. Capacity Completed i. FY 2017-18 to FY 2021-22 3 18,340 Kerala West Hill 10000 Angadipuram 5000 Himachal Pradesh Kangra 3340 Total capacity realised 3 18,340