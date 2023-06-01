FCI becomes leading recruiter in recent years by recruiting a large number of youth every year

Food Corporation of India (FCI), one of the largest Public Sector Undertakings under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution for ensuring the food security of the nation has been one of the leading recruiters in recent years, recruiting a large number of youth every year.



The recruitment process of FCI is conducted only through online mode of examination and is widely advertised in the Employment News as well as leading National/Local Newspapers. The selection is done through open competition and is on a purely merit basis. FCI ensures utmost transparency and genuineness by strictly adhering to the Rules and Regulations of the Corporation / Government of India.



Posts under various categories (Category I, II, III and IV) are being regularly advertised. FCI has successfully recruited 3687 Category III officials during the year 2020, 307 Category II and 87 Category I officers during the year 2021.



Currently, FCI has advertised 5159 posts of Category II & III in the year 2022. 11.70 lakhs candidates have participated in the recruitment process. The online exams in two phases have already been completed. Further, the recruitment process is in its final stage and is likely to be concluded shortly.



Instead of downsizing, FCI is filling up the existing vacancies in the Corporation for efficient operations and to meet the human resource shortage.



