FCI and State Agencies Procure 60.63 LMT of Paddy in Punjab for KMS 2024-25

As of 28th October 2024, a total quantity of 65.75 LMT of paddy has arrived in the mandis out of which 60.63 LMT have been procured by state agencies and Food Corporation of India (FCI). An amount of Rs 12200/- crore has been released to the farmers in Punjab directly to bank accounts as of 28th October.

The procurement of paddy in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024-25 commenced from 1st October 2024 and 2,927 designated mandis including 1000 temporary yards have been opened throughout Punjab for smooth procurement of paddy. Centre has fixed an estimated target of 185 LMT for this ensuing KMS 2024-25.

The paddy is being purchased at MSP rate of Rs 2320/- as decided by the Centre for Grade ‘A’ paddy for KMS 2024-25 and the total paddy purchase till date is amounting to Rs 14,066 crore and it has benefitted 3,51,906 farmers.

Further, 4145 millers have applied for shelling of paddy and they are lifting the paddy from the mandis. Hence, the state is on track to achieve the target of 185 LMT of paddy by the end of November.