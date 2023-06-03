Fast-forwarding India’s transition to Electric Cooking: Conference to be held on World Environment Day, to explore Consumer-Centric Approaches for E-Cooking Transition

As we celebrate World Environment Day on June 5, 2023, the Government of India is holding a “Conference on Consumer-Centric Approaches for E-cooking Transition” in New Delhi. The conference will explore pathways to accelerate the deployment of energy-efficient, clean and affordable e-cooking solutions. Organized by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, Government of India, in collaboration with CLASP, the conference brings together institutional consumers, consumer research groups, policy makers, think tanks, manufacturers, and other enablers to drive dialogue and discuss strategy for the transition to electric cooking.

E-cooking Key to Mission LiFE

The focus on electric cooking is based on the recognition that e-cooking is a key pathway to Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), an India-led global mass movement to nudge individual and community action to protect and preserve the environment. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in 2021, Mission LiFE seeks to transform persons into pro-planet people, who would adopt sustainable lifestyles.

Access to clean cooking energy is a crucial aspect of India’s energy transition journey. The choices we make regarding cooking fuel can have a significant impact on India’s trajectory towards becoming a sustainable economy. India’s clean cooking transition requires rethinking individual and community actions and decisions that drive energy consumption.

Speaking on the government’s thrust on clean cooking, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Ajay Tewari said: “Recognizing the health, economic, and environmental benefits of clean cooking, the Government of India has prioritised policies that promote cleaner cooking fuels. With tremendous strides being made on electrification, as well as an increasing share of electricity supply being generated from renewable energy, electric cooking solutions provide a great opportunity to propel India towards a climate-friendly, healthier and sustainable future.”

“Time to encourage widespread adoption of Energy-Efficient and Affordable Clean Cooking Products”

The Additional Secretary pointed out that with efficiency policy for induction cookstoves in place, the next crucial step is to encourage the widespread adoption of efficient and affordable products. “The e-cooking transition must put consumers at the heart of the strategy. Understanding the needs of the consumer and making them a partner in creating a mass movement should be central to the transition.”

Director General, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Abhay Bakre said that the conference will help transform Indians into ‘pro-planet people’ who would adopt sustainable lifestyles. “E-cooking is paving the way to a greener and sustainable environment. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana ushered a new dawn by expanding the coverage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, a cleaner and more efficient cooking fuel, to over 70 million families. Coupled with the status of electrification, this gives a big opportunity to speed up adoption of e-cooking. The Government of India has launched the GO Electric campaign to promote adoption of e-cooking.”

Conference to deliberate on Enablers and Approaches for Adopting E-Cooking Solutions

With rising fuel prices and increasing supply pressures, India needs a clean, sustainable and affordable e-cooking solution – one that also reduces its dependence on imports and increases energy security. The conference on Consumer-Centric Approaches for E-cooking Transition will explore enablers for adoption of e-cooking solutions such as finance, demand aggregation, carbon credits and business models. It will also brainstorm on consumer-centric approaches and behaviours to bring about the e-cooking transition. The conference will also have a presentation by Energy Efficiency Services Limited, on e-cooking market transformation program and a presentation by BEE on initiatives undertaken to promote e-cooking. Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Ajay Tewari will deliver the special address while Director General, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Abhay Bakre will deliver the keynote address.

The conference is being held at Salon West, Hyatt Regency, New Delhi.